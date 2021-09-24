Bandon’s football team kept its record perfect and won its league opener, overwhelming visiting Rogue River 51-6 on Saturday.
The Tigers will try to extend their league and overall win streaks when they meet another undefeated team Saturday, again at home against Lakeview in a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The Honkers didn’t have to play to get their second league win, topping Coquille, which was forced to forfeit due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team — the Red Devils also will forfeit games this week and next week after school district officials decided to close the high school for three weeks to try to stop the current outbreak.
In the win over Rogue River, Bandon again had a stellar defensive effort. The Tigers’ defense pitched a shutout, with Rogue River’s lone score coming on a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Chris Butler had four rushing touchdowns to lead Bandon’s offense and Denver Blackwell and Gage Looney also each had a rushing touchdown. Cooper Lang had a touchdown reception.
Tristan Radcliffe kicked an extra point and Qwentyn Perry had two.