State champs

The Bandon girls cross country team celebrates its state championship last year. Two state championship teams helped Bandon finish third in the OSAA Cup, the top among South Coast teams.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Bandon finished third in the final OSAA Cup standings for the 2021-22 school year, on the strength of a pair of state sports titles.

The OSAA Cup, which started in 1999, recognizes overall excellence by schools in athletics, as well as academics and activities. It includes results in the academic all-state program and in activities such as band and speech, along with traditional sports.

