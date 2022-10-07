Bandon finished third in the final OSAA Cup standings for the 2021-22 school year, on the strength of a pair of state sports titles.
The OSAA Cup, which started in 1999, recognizes overall excellence by schools in athletics, as well as academics and activities. It includes results in the academic all-state program and in activities such as band and speech, along with traditional sports.
The Tigers won the state titles in girls cross country for Class 3A-2A-1A and boys track and field for Class 2A.
They finished behind Regis and Kennedy in the final standings for Class 2A. Coquille, which also won two state titles (football and girls track and field) was 10th in the classification.
Marshfield, another school with a pair of sports state titles (football and boys track and field) was seventh in Class 4A, a division won by Philomath. Marshfield and Bandon also tied for first place for Class 4A-3A-2A-1A in speech.
North Bend was 14th in Class 5A, which was won by Wilsonville.
Other winners were Jesuit for Class 6A, St. Mary’s of Medford for Class 3A and Crane for Class 1A.
North Bend had finished sixth for Class 5A in 2019-20, the previous year results were tabulated.
Marshfield was 13th in Class 4A and Coquille was ninth and Bandon 18th in Class 2A.
Marshfield was fourth, Bandon seventh and North Bend 10th in 2018-19.
North Bend is the only South Coast school to win the OSAA Cup, both in 2016-17 and 2013-14 in Class 4A.
Jesuit has won the Class 6A title every year but one since 2004-05. Kennedy won the previous five Class 2A titles before Regis won for the last school year. Private schools have won the past 13 titles in Class 3A, with six different schools taking the crown.