Bandon’s baseball team won a showdown with Reedsport 2-1 on Tuesday, getting a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Bandon’s Colton Siewell and Reedsport’s Kyren Johnson.
The Tigers got two of their four hits in the seventh inning. Chris Butler opened with a single to left and Will Panagakis was hit by a pitch. Brandon Wilson hit a bloop single that hit the chalk on the right field line to load the bases and bring up Danny Cabrera, who hit a fly ball to the warning track in right field that became a game-winning sacrifice fly.
Johnson threw just 78 pitches while pitching a complete game for Reedsport, striking out seven and inducing a lot of easy plays for his defense.
Siewell, meanwhile, was dominant in a complete game for Bandon, striking out 15 batters. He allowed just one hit, a two-out RBI single by Jordan Thompson in the fourth inning that scored Gabe Foster, who had been hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a bad pick-off attempt.
Bandon’s other run came in the first inning, when Cooper Lang had a lead-off single, stole second and moved to third and came home on passed balls.
“It was a big win,” said Bandon coach Jay Ferrell, adding that he was looking ahead to another big game for the Tigers on Friday, when they host Coquille, which also is 2-0 in league play.
Reedsport, which was playing its league opener, is at Siletz Valley on Friday and hosts Coquille on Tuesday.
COQUILLE TOPS IRISH: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 in the Sunset Conference with a 12-9 road win at Waldport on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS SHUT OUT SPRINGFIELD: North Bend topped Springfield 4-0 for its first Midwestern League win.
Knoll Gederos threw two scoreless innings and Bryant Wicks five for the Bulldogs, who got all their runs in the seventh inning.
Gederos had a lead-off walk, Carter Brock put down a sacrifice bunt and was safe at first base when it was misplayed by the Millers, allowing Gederos to reach third. Peyton Forrester followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Brock to second and Luke Wheeling was walked intentionally. Jacob Randle had an RBI groundout to score Gederos. After Jacob Randle was hit by a pitch to load the bases again and Joshio Stevens walked, Wicks had a two-run single.
North Bend hosts Eagle Point on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
NORTH BEND WINS: The Bulldogs got their first Midwestern League win when they shut out host Springfield 18-0 on Tuesday.
Sarah Shore and Mia Reynon combined to allow just one base runner, on a catcher’s interference call, in the victory for North Bend.
Emma Spalding had two hits for North Bend while Jasmine Gregory and Reynon had one each.
The Bulldogs host Eagle Point on Saturday for a doubleheader, with the opener starting at 1 p.m.
TIGERS BLANK BRAVE: Bandon shut out Reedsport 15-0 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in league play.
Bandon’s other league win also came by 15 runs, when the Tigers topped Waldport 16-1 last week.
TRACK & FIELD
Jack Waddington and Trent Summers won two events each for Marshfield in a meet at Siuslaw High School in Florence on Tuesday.
Marshfield won both team titles, with Siuslaw second for the boys and Elmira second for the girls among the four schools in the competition.
The event was the final tuneup before the Pirates host the annual Coos County Meet on Friday. They have another big home meet when they host the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational next Saturday, and between the two they host most a Sky-Em League meet Tuesday.
Summers got over the bar at 14 feet, 3 inches to win the pole vault, based on misses when Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture also cleared the same height. On the track, Summers won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 46.47 seconds.
Waddington had a new best of 39 feet, 2 inches to win the triple jump and also cleared 5-6 to win the high jump.
Other winners for Marshfield’s boys were Cael Church in the 400 (53.79), Ethan Flood in the 800 (2:20.16, .02 ahead of teammate Elijah Cellura), Jacob Calvert in the 1,500 (5:02.86) and Jonah Martin in the long jump (18-3 ¾).
Marshfield’s girls got wins by Charlie Dea in the 200 (28.54) and long jump (14-6 ¼).
Bailey Wallack won the 100 meters (13.62) and was second to Dea in the 200. Daphne Scriven won the shot put (31-10 ½) and was second in both the discus and javelin. Teammate Tori Cox won the discus (100-4). Keira Crawford won the high jump (4-10) and was second behind Dea in the long jump. Alie Clark won the triple jump for Marshfield (29-0).
Pacific also participated in the meet and got one win, by Qwentyn Petty in the 100 (11.66).