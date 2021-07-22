BANDON — The partnership between Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and the United States Golf Association will include the resort hosting another 13 championship events over the next quarter century, the USGA announced Tuesday.
Starting with the U.S. Junior Amateur next year, the resort will host eight different amateur events, including both the men’s and women’s competitions between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland and two times hosting the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur in the same year. The latter two events have never been hosted by one site the same season.
“As a result of our longstanding relationship with the USGA and the successful amateur championships that we have hosted at Bandon Dunes, we have committed to a long-term agreement with the USGA,” Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe said. “Amateur golf will always have a place at Bandon Dunes, and we are thrilled to be welcoming such significant championships.
“The stage is set, and we can’t wait to watch the best men and women amateurs in the game compete at the highest level for years to come.”
Bandon Dunes has hosted a total of seven USGA championships in the past 15 years, starting with the Curtis Cup in 2006. That event, which matches the top female amateurs from the United States against Great Britain and Ireland and is held every other year rotating between the two continents, will return in 2038. The Walker Cup, the men’s equivalent to the Curtis Cup, comes to Bandon Dunes for the first time in 2029.
The most recent USGA event at the resort was the 2020 U.S. Amateur, the most prestigious championship yet to come to Bandon Dunes, and the telecast was the highest-rated for the event in the past 30 years.
Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser has long considered the U.S. Amateur as the fifth major and last year’s version was the 120th of the prestigious event.
Since the first USGA event at Bandon Dunes, Keiser has spoken often of his fondness of both amateur golf and the USGA’s variety of events that showcase it.
“I love amateur golf,” he said. “What the USGA does for amateur golf and to grow the game is exceptional.
“I built Bandon Dunes for all amateurs to enjoy the great experiences and spirited competition that golf provides, and we are thrilled to be hosting the USGA’s signature amateur events for years to come.”
The resort will host the U.S. Women’s Amateur for the first time in 2025 and will host both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2032 and 2041.
First up is the U.S. Junior Amateur next year, which will make Bandon Dunes the first site to host eight different USGA events.
The tournament will be conducted July 25-30 and include the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses, just like the U.S. Amateur last year, with Bandon Dunes hosting all the matches and Bandon Trails and Bandon Dunes being used for qualifying rounds.
Bandon Dunes previously hosted the now-retired U.S. Amateur Public Links and Women’s Amateur Public Links at the same time in 2011, the first time a single facility had hosted two USGA events of that stature simultaneously. The resort also hosted the inaugural U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship in 2015 and stepped in on short notice to host the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in 2019.
Also coming to the resort in the same year will be the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship — both events Bandon Dunes has previously hosted — in 2037 and the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and U.S. Girls Junior in 2045. The resort will host the U.S. Girls Junior for the first time in 2035.
To date, the resort’s Bandon Dunes (U.S Mid-Amateur and U.S. Amateur), Pacific Dunes (Curtis Cup, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball), Bandon Trails (U.S. Amateur Public Links and Women’s Amateur Public Links and U.S. Amateur) and Old Macdonald (U.S. Amateur Public Links and Women’s Amateur Public Links and U.S. Amateur Four-Ball) courses have hosted USGA championships, but John Bodenhamer, the USGA senior managing director of championships, suggested that Sheep Ranch, which opened in June 2020, also could be a host for some of the future events.
“With five championship-caliber courses and incredible support from the resort’s ownership, Bandon Dunes is the perfect location for these championships,” Bodenhamer said.
He added that he looks forward to the continued partnership between the resort and USGA.
“Mike Keiser has been an incredible advocate for amateur golf and his ongoing support for the USGA and our mission served as the vision for this partnership. We are excited to work together for years to come.”
Keiser, in turn, praised the USGA and CEO Mike Davis (who leaves his USGA post at the end of this year) for their support of Bandon Dunes and willingness to partner with the resort.
“We are particularly grateful to Mike Davis, who has been an advocate of Bandon Dunes since the resort’s earliest days,” Keiser said. “Amateur golf will always have a place at Bandon Dunes, and this commitment from the USGA is significant.
“We welcome all the great championships that the USGA will bring to the resort as Bandon Dunes is the home of amateur golf.”
USGA events at Bandon Dunes
Past Tournaments
2006 Curtis Cup
2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur
2011 U.S. Amateur Public Links and Women’s Amateur Public Links
2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship
2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship
2020 U.S. Amateur
Upcoming Tournaments
2022 U.S. Junior Amateur
2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur
2029 Walker Cup
2032 U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur
2035 U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur
2037 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball
2038 Curtis Cup
2041 U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur
2045 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Amateur