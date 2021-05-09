Bandon Dunes Golf Resort had a couple of teams win the daily competitions during an Oregon PGA stableford tournament at the resort recently.
The tournament played out over three days — at the Sheep Ranch, Bandon Trails and Bandon Dunes courses.
On the day the tournament was at Sheep Ranch, the resort team of Jeff Simonds, Ken Nice, Marcus Lakey and Vince Quattrocchi was victorious, while the group of Jake Sestero, Marie Simonds, Greg Harless and Jessica McClellan was fourth.
At Bandon Trails, the group of Sestero, Marie Simonds, Harless and McClellan was the victorious squad, with a resort team including Michael Chupka, Jade Thelin, Tray Wilste and Brendan Sheil finishing second.
On the final day at Bandon Dunes, the Sestero team was third and the Chupka team fourth.
Individually, resort employee Gary Gettings had the best net score for his flight the day that the tournament was at Bandon Trails.
When the event was at Sheep Ranch, Lakey and Sam McCullough of the Bandon Crossings team shared the best gross score, with Vince Quattrocchi, another resort employee, third.
Lakey and McCullough also finished first and second for the net score for the first flight and Thelin and Marie Simonds tied for fourth. Quattrocchi had the best net score for the second flight, with Nice fourth.
Results are included below, along with recent results from Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
OPGA Pro-Am Tournament at Bandon Dunes
Three-day totals
Professional High Gross Stableford Points: Alan Reese, Salem Golf Club, 109. Also: 9. Michael Chupka, Bandon Dunes, 97; 13. Jeff Simonds, Bandon Dunes, 93; 15. Jake Sestero, Bandon Dunes, 91; 26. Kevin Phillips, Bandon Dunes, 82; 27. Jason Poll, Bandon Dunes, 81; 29. Scott Millhouser, Bandon Dunes, 76; 31. Jim Wakeman, Bandon Crossings, 75.
Professional High Net Stableford Points: 1. Steve Hookoano, 107. Also: 3. Jake Sestero, 100; 5. Jeff Simonds, 99; 10. Michael Chupka, 94; 22. Jim Wakeman, 88; T-31. Kevin Phillips and Scott Millhouser, 82; 37. Jason Poll, 78.
At Bandon Dunes
Team Net Stableford: 1. Southern Oregon Golf Academy, 140; 3. Bandon Dunes (Jake Sestero, Marie Simonds, Greg Harless and Jessica McClellan), 137; 4. Bandon Dunes (Michael Chupka, Jade Thelin, Tray Wiltse and Brandon Sheil), 135; T-7. Bandon Dunes (Jeff Simonds, Ken N ice, Marcus Lakey and Vince Quattrocchi) and Bandon Dunes (Jason Poll, Sam Charitar, Larry Kunders and Eric Zinsmeister), 134; 9. Bandon Crossings (Jim Wakeman, Sam McCullough, Richard Stefiuk, Mitch McCullough), 133; 13. Bandon Dunes (Scott Millhouser, Taylor Isenberg, Gary Gettings and Jacob Leonard), 128; T-29. Bandon Dunes/Potland Golf Club (Nick Bonander, Reed McNeeley, Les Kaye and Kevin Murray); and Bandon Dunes/Rogue Valley CC (Kevin Phillips, Ian Powers, Jason Cox and Mike Snowden), 118.
Amateur High Gross Stableford Points: 1. Brian Trowbridge, Creekside Golf Club, 38. Also: 2. Sam McCullough, Bandon Crossings, 37; 6. Tray Wiltse, Bandon Dunes, 34; 7. Jade Thelin, Bandon Dunes, 32; 10. Marie Simonds, Bandon Dunes, 31; T-14. Vince Quattrocchi, Bandon Dunes, and Jessica McClellan, Bandon Dunes, 30; 20. Tony Shuster, Bandon Dunes, 28; 25. Richard Stefiuk, Bandon Crossings, 27; T-28. Marcus Lakey, Bandon Dunes; Greg Harless, Bandon Dunes; and Jacob Leonard, Bandon Dunes, 26; T-33. Sam Charitar, Bandon Dunes, and Eric Zinsmeister, Bandon Dunes, 25; 47. Gary Gettings, Bandon Dunes, 23; 56. Mitch McCullough, Bandon Crossings, 22; T-68. Les Kaye, Bandon Dunes and Taylor Isenberg, Bandon Dunes, 20; 82. Brenan Sheil, Bandon Dunes, 18; 96. Ken Nice, Bandon Dunes, 15; 104. Larry Kunders, Bandon Dunes, 13; 111. Kevin Murray, Bandon Dunes, 12.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 1: 1. Mark Adams, Riverside Golf & Country Club, 40. Also: 2. Jessica McClellan, 39; 4. Sam McCullough, 38; 9. Marie Simonds, 36; T-10. Jake Thelin and Tray Willse, 35; 13. Sam Charitar, 34; T-17. Marcus Lakey and Tony Shuster, 33; 23. Richard Stefiuk, 32; 40. Jacob Leonard, 28; 44. Greg Harless, 27; 47. Brandon Sheil, 26.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 2: 1. Vince Quattrocchi, 42. Also: 5. Gary Gettings, 37; 6. Eric Zinsmeister, 35; 12. Taylor Isenberg, 34; 21. Larry Kunders, 32; T-29. Les Kay and Mitch McCullough, 31; 39. Kevin Murray, 29; 53. Ken Nice, 24.
At Bandon Trails
Team Net Stableford: 1. Bandon Dunes (Jake Sestero, Marie Simonds, Greg Harless and Jessica McClellan), 133; 2. Bandon Dunes (Michael Chupka, Jade Thelin, Tray Wiltse and Brendan Sheil), 127; 5. Bandon Dunes (Jason Poll, Sam Charitar, Larry Kunders and Eric Zinsmeister), 124; 8. Bandon Dunes (Scott Millhouser, Taylor Isenberg, Gary Gettings and Jacob Leonard), 122; 16. Bandon Dunes (Jeff Simonds, Ken Nice, Marcus Lakey and Vince Quattrocchi), 117; 24. Bandon Crossings (Jim Wakeman, Sam McCullough, Richard Stefiuk and Mitch McCullough), 111; 33. Bandon Dunes and Rogue Valley CC (Kevin Phillips, Bryan Weelock, Ian Powers and Travis Brink), 103.
Amateur High Gross Stableford Points: 1. Joe Staub, 39. Also: 4. Tray Wiltse, 33; 6. Jade Thelin, 32; 9. Marie Simonds, 30; T-12. Greg Harless and Tony Shuster, 29; 22. Gary Gettings, 26; 25. Jessica McClellan, 25; T-26. Vince Quattrocchi and Jacob Leonard, 24; T-34. Sam McCullough and Richard Stefiuk, 23; 42. Sam Charitar, 22; T-54. Mitch McCullough and Brendan Sheil, 20; 62. Eric Zinsmeister, 19; T-69. Marcus Lake and Larry Kunders, 18; 78. Ken Nice, 17.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 1: 1. Joe Staub, Club Green Meadows, 41; 4. Jade Thelin, 36; T-6. Marie Simonds and Tony Shuster, 35; 8. Tray Wiltse, 34; 10. Jessica McClellan, 33; T-16. Greg Harless and Sam Charitar, 31; 27. Brendan Sheil, 29; T-40. Richard Stefiuk and Jacob Leonard, 27; 45. Marcus Lakey, 26; 47. Sam McCullough, 25.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 2: 1. Gary Gettings, 40; 4. Larry Kunders, 36; 6. Vince Quattrocchi, 35; 19. Eric Zinsmeister, 30; 22. Mitch Mccullough, 29; 34. Taylor Isenberg, 27; 44. Ken Nice, 24.
At Sheep Ranch
Team Net Stableford: 1. Bandon Dunes (Jeff Simonds, Ken Nice, Marcus Lakey and Vince Quattrocchi, 147; 4. Bandon Dunes (Jake Sestero, Marie Simonds, Greg Harless and Jessica McClellan), 122; 7. Bandon Crossings (Jim Wakeman, Sam McCullough, Richard Stefiuk and Mitch McCullough), 119; 9. Bandon Dunes (Michael Chupka, Jade Thelin, Tray Wiltse and Brendan Sheil), 117; 16. Bandon Dunes (Scott Millhouser, Taylor Isenberg, Gary Gettings and Jacob Leonard), 106; 29. Bandon Dunes (Jason Poll, Grant Williams, Larry Kunders and Eric Zinsmeister), 97; 40. Bandon Dunes and Rogue Valley CC (Kevin Phillips, Scott Weiland, Eric Linerud and Bryan Wheelock), 85.
Amateur High Gross Stableford Points: Tie-1. Marcus Lakey and Sam McCullough, 34; 3. Vince Quattrocchi, 33; T-4. Jade Thelin and Marie Simonds, 31; T-11. Jacob Leonard and Greg Harless, 29; T-16. Tray Wiltse, 28; T-23. Ken Nice, Grant Williams and Mitch McCullough, 26; T-31. Richard Stefiuk and Tony Shuster, 25; T-41. Brendan Sheil and Jessica McClellan, 23; 72. Eric Zinsmeister, 18; 80. Larry Kunders, 17; 101. Gary Gettings, 13.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 1: 1. Marcus Lakey 38; 2. Sam McCullough, 34; T-4. Jade Thelin and Marie Simonds, 33; T-13. Brendan Sheil and Jacob Leonard, 30; T-19. Tony Shuster, Greg Harless and Jessica McClellan, 29; T-27. Richard Stefiuk and Tray Wiltse, 27; 44. Grant Williams, 23.
Amateur High Net Stableford Points Flight 2: 1. Vince Quattrocchi, 42; 4. Ken Nice, 35; 9. Mitch McCullough, 32; 12. Larry Kunders, 31; 20. Taylor Isenberg, 28; 33. Eric Zinsmeister, 24; 38. Gary Gettings, 23.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
April 9
Low Gross — Ryder DeSteunder 75, Bobby Cox 77, Kevin Phillips 79, Anderw Kimbell 79, Wayne Everest 81, Jim Wakeman 81, Greg Harless 83, Connor Smith 84, Robert Bray 85, John Miles 85, Richard Stefiuk 85, Brian Boyle 86, Jim Sylvester 86, Andrew Zacks 89, John Campbell 90, John Shaw 91, Chip England 93, Neal Cahoon 96.
Low Net — Eric Oberbeck 67, Wim McSpadden 69, Mitch McCullough 71, Val Nemcek 71, Gerard Ledoux 72, John Johnston 73, Ted McKenzie 73, Daryl Robison 74, John Ohanesian 74, Robert Webber 74, Wes Osborne 75, David Kimes 75, Tom Gant 76, Richard Wold 77, Phil Bennett 79, Luke Thornton 80, Craig Ford 84.
Closest to Pin — Eric Oberbeck (No. 6), Robert Bray (No. 9), Kevin Phillips (No. 11), Val Nemcek (No. 14), Gerard Ledoux (No. 17).
April 16
Quota
Quota Totals: Wim McSpadden +4, Rodney Sexton +4, John Campbell +3, John Johnston +3, Phil Bennett +3, Wayne Everest +3, Tom Gant +3, John Ohanesian +3, Val Nemcek +3, Craig Ford +2, Douglas Albee +2, Chip England +2, Daryl Robison +1, Luke Thornton +1, Gerard Ledoux +1, Brian Boyle 0, Tracy Couch 0, Robert Webber 0, David Kimes -1, Jim Sylvester -2, Ronnie Davis -2, John McAllister -3, Mark Brown -3, Wes Osborne -3, Brian Gibson -4, Ted McKenzie -4, Cedric Johnston -4, John Shaw -4, Neal Cahoon -5, Rick Evans -5, Bobby Cox -6, Jack Cranmer -6, Jim Lorenzen -6, Brian Markam -7, Brett McGilvery -12.
Closest to Pin —John McAllister (No. 6), John Shaw (No. 9), Mark Brown (No. 11), Ted McKenzie (No. 14), Neal Cahoon (No. 17).
April 23
Stableford
Stableford Points: Luke Thornton 47, Jim Sylvester 43, Ryder Desteunder 41, Mark Brown 39, Wim McSpadden 38, Douglas Albee 38, Wes Osborne 37, Chip England 36, Craig Ford 36, Chad Turner 36, Brian Saksa 36, Daryl Robison 35, Bobby Cox 35, Tracy Couch 35, Brian Gibson 34, Andrew Kimbell 34, Mark Nortness 34, Robert Bray 33, Charlie Stankiewicz 33, James Hanson 33, John Shaw 33, Jim Lorenzen 32, Jeff Simonds 32, Robert Webber 32, Mitch McCullough 32, Cedric Johnston 31, Wayne Everest 31, John Ohanesian 31, Rick Evans 31, Stu Blasius 30, Rex Smith 29, Greg Harless 28, Ted McKenzie 28, Rodney Sexton 28, Tom Gant 27, Michael Chupka 27, Kevin Phillips 27, Val Nemcek 27, John Campbell 25, Richard Wold 23.
Closest to Pin — Tracy Couch (No. 6), Wayne Everest (No. 9), Luke Thornton (No. 11), James Hanson (No. 14), Jim Lorenzen (No. 17).
April 30
Low Gross — Greg Harless 69, Kevin Jurkowski 73, Christian Boudreau 73, Ryder Desteunder 73, Richard Stefiuk 75, Brian Gibson 76, Jim Wakeman 76, Connor Smith 78, Mitch McCullough 80, Kevin Phillips 80, John Miles 82, Bobby Cox 82, Mark Nortness 82, Robert Bray 83, Wayne Everest 84, John Campbell 90, Amanda Carlton 94, John Ohanesian 103, Craig Ford 111.
Low Net — Chip England 73, Jim Sylvester 69, Neal Cahoon 69, Brian Boyle 69, Rodney Sexton 70, Daryl Robison 70, Tracy Couch 71, Wim McSpadden 71, Val Nemcek 72, Phil Bennett 72, Tom Gant 72, Luke Thornton 74, John Johnston 74, Wes Osborne 75, David Kimes 75, Ted McKenzie 77, Robert Webber 77, Richard Wold 81.
Closest to Pin — Kevin Jurkowski (No. 6), Connor Smith (No. 9), John Miles (No. 11), Brian Gibson (No. 14), Kevin Phillips (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
April 7
One Man Scramble
Low Gross — Bobby Cox 69, Mark Brown 69, Kevin Phillips 70, Jim Sylvester 71, Stu Blasius 75, Brian Saksa 77, Jack Cranmer 81, Jim Lorenzen 82, Jim Wakeman 83, Richard Stefiuk 86, Chip England 88.
Low Net — Wim McSpadden 56, John Ohanesian 62, Robert Webber 62, Val Nemcek 63, Cedric Johnston 63, Gene Flores 64, Tom Gant 65, John Johnston 67, Dewey Powers 71, Rodney Sexton 72.
Closest to Pin — Cedric Johnston (No. 6), Jim Sylvester (No. 9), Stu Blasius (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 14), Brian Saksa (No. 17).
April 14
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Jack Cranmer 2, Rodney Sexton 2, Robert Webber 0, Jim Sylvester 0, Wim McSpadden 0, Jim Lorenzen -1, Val Nemcek -3, Chip England -3, John Johnston -5, Bobby Cox -5, David Botimer -6, John Ohanesian -7, David Friedland -10.
Closest to Pin — Jim Lorenzen (Nos. 6 and 14), David Botimer (No. 9), Jack Cranmer (No. 11), Rodney Sexton (No. 17).
April 21
N.O.S.E.
Low Net — Bobby Cox 32, Jim Lorenzen 32, Brian Saksa 34, Robert Webber 34, Rodney Sexton 34, Wim McSpadden 35, John Ohanesian 36, Val Nemcek 37, Cedric Johnston 37, Richard Wold 37, John Johnston 37, Tom Gant 37, Stu Blasius 37, Richard Stefiuk 38, Chip England 38, Jim Sylvester 40.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (No. 6), Jim Lorensen (Nos. 9 and 11), Stu Blazius (Nos. 14 and 17).
April 28
Sixes
Holes 1-6 Low Net — Rodney Sexton 23, Brian Saksa 23, Steven Messer 25, Dewey Powers 25, Tom Gant 27, John Johnston 27, Bobby Cox 27, John Ohanesian 27, Jim Wakeman 27, Richard Stefiuk 28, Val Nemcek 29, Cedric Johnston 30, Wim McSpadden 30, Richard Wold 32, Mark Nortness 37.
Holes 7-12 Low Net — Brian Saksa 21, Cedric Johnston 22, Steven Messer 22, Richard Stefiuk 22, Jim Wakeman 22, Dewey Powers 23, John Johnston 24, John Ohanesian 24, Tom Gant 25, Bobby Cox 25, Rodney Sexton 26, Mark Nortness 26, Richard Wold 28, Wim McSpadden 28, Val Nemcek 29.
Holes 13-18 Low Net — Cedric Johnston 21, John Ohanesian 21, Steven Messer 22, Rodney Sexton 23, Bobby Cox 23, Richard Stefiuk 24, Brian Saksa 25, Val Nemcek 25, Mark Nortness 25, Dewey Powers 25, Jim Wakeman 25, Richard Wold 26, Wim McSpadden 26, John Johnston 28, Tom Gant 35.
Overall Low Gross — Steven Messer 74, Jim Wakeman 77, Bobby Cox 78, Richard Stefiuk 78, Brian Saksa 79, Cedric Johnston 81, Dewey Powers 87, Rodney Sexton 88, Mark Nortness 89, John Ohanesian 92, Val Nemcek 94, John Johnston 99, Wim McSpadden 99, Tom Gant 108, Richard Wold 114.
Closest to Pin — Richard Stefiuk (Nos. 1 and 6), Steven Messer (No. 9), Bobby Cox (Nos. 14 and 17).