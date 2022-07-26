Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has become a major stopping point for the United States Golf Association national championship tournaments. Since 2006, Bandon Dunes has hosted seven national championship events for the USGA with the winners pictured above. Beginning Monday, Bandon Dunes was again at the center of the golf world with the U.S. Amateur being played at the courses.
