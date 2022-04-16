BANDON — The next United States Golf Association championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is just over 100 days away.
The U.S. Junior Amateur Championship will be held July 25-30, making the famed golf resort the first facility to host eight different USGA events. Bandon Dunes earlier hosted the Curtis Cup (2006), the U.S. Mid-Amateur (2007), the U.S. Amateur Public Links and Women’s Public Links (2011), the first U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship (2015), the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship (2019) and the U.S. Amateur (2020).
Bandon Dunes also will host 12 more USGA events over the next quarter-century, starting with the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2025 and also including two more U.S. Amateurs and two more U.S. Women’s Amateurs (in 2032 and 2041) and the top international events, the Walker Cup (in 2029) and the Curtis Cup (2038).
This year’s event and the future competitions were among topics discussed during the media day for the championship at the resort Monday, an event that included officials from both the resort and USGA as well as defending champion Nick Dunlap.
The U.S. Junior Amateur will use the same courses as the 2020 U.S. Amateur, with qualifying on both the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses and all the matches on the Bandon Dunes layout.
“We’re really looking forward to watching the juniors compete in the same setting we did two years ago,” said Jeff Simonds, assistant general manager at Bandon Dunes.
The winner will earn a spot in the U.S. Open and join an impressive list of champions, including three-time winner Tiger Woods, two-time champion Jordan Spieth and Scott Scheffler, who won The Masters on Sunday.
“This is the biggest stage of junior golf,” said Greg Sanfilippo, one of the USGA representatives at the resort Monday.
It also will be set up like every other USGA championship, he said, “as the most comprehensive test in golf.”
USGA’s goals are to test players’ shot making, ensuring they use every club in their bag, and also their mental and physical resolve and course management.
The natural elements typical of Bandon Dunes in the summer make that easier.
“We want Bandon Dunes to be Bandon Dunes when we come here in July,” Sanfilippo said, noting the often heavy winds, the rolling terrain and and occasionally fog, something present for part of the U.S. Amateur two years ago.
“This championship truly tests every element of the player’s game,” added USGA official Reese Moseley. “To win, the champion must persevere over six grueling matches in competition.”
Dunlap said to the players, it’s actually like having seven matches since the second day of qualifying they face the pressure of finishing in the top 64 out of 264 total golfers just to reach the match-play portion of the event.
“It’s physically exhausting,” Dunlap said of the various matches.
The reward for winning all six is great, beyond just getting into the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open, he said.
“To say that you won something like this — to have anything with USGA on it is special,” he said.
This week was the first trip to Bandon for Dunlap, who last year became the first person from Alabama to win the U.S. Junior. His early reviews were good.
“It’s a special place, and it’s not easy to get out here,” he said.
But it’s somewhere the USGA has committed to for decades to come.
“The Bandon team are our colleagues,” Sanfilippo said. “They also are our friends and our partner.”
From the first event more than 15 years ago, resort and USGA officials have spoken fondly of the partnership, sparked by Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser.
“Amateur golf is always something Mike Keiser has had a fondness for,” Simonds said.
He added that it was an easy decision for the resort to commit to hosting future USGA championships.
“The success we’ve had and the relationship we’ve built with USGA and the positive experiences of the players have given us an appetite for the next (championship),” Simonds said.
The event is open to players who have not turned 19 as of July 30 and who have a handicap index of 4.4 or lower. More than 3,300 entries were turned in for the 2021 event, and 57 qualifying events will be held between June 1 and July 1.
Ultimately, 264 players will come to Bandon Dunes, with the event giving exposure to the resort, especially with the semifinal and championship matches being televised by the Golf Channel, and also provide a boost for the South Coast with all the family members, caddies, swing coaches and college coaches on site.
“Coos County should see a positive economic impact,” Moseley said.
He also noted that since there is no admission fee for the event, it’s an opportunity for area residents to see great golf in person.