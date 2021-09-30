Bandon’s cross country teams continued their recent success in the Champs Invitational at Lebanon on Friday, sweeping the team titles in the big meet with a number of the top smaller schools in the state.
Bandon’s boys scored 47 points, half as many as the runner-up Westside Christian. Country Christian and Vernonia tied for third with 146 points.
Ansen Converse led the Tigers, finishing fourth overall by covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 11 seconds. Patton Clark was sixth (17:50) and Carter Brown seventh (17:54). Daniel Cabrera was 16th (18:38) and Andrew Robertson 34th (19:33).
Colin Friend of St. Stephen’s Academy won the race in 16:17.
Bandon’s girls won by a slightly smaller, but also impressive margin, scoring 46 points, to 85 for runner-up Vernonia.
Aunika Miller finished fourth in 21:09 to lead the Tigers, with teammate Holly Hutton fifth (21:13). Dani McLain was 16th (23:10), Cassie Kennon 19th (23:15) and Analise Miller 27th (23:44).
Catlin Gabel’s Megan Cover won the race in 19:53.
There were 15 complete girls teams and 17 complete boys teams in the meet.
HARVEST FEST RUN: North Bend swept the team titles in the meet at Myrtle Point on Saturday.
North Bend’s boys scored 25 points, to 35 for runner-up Marshfield. Douglas had the only other complete team.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman won the 5,000-meter race in 18:48, finishing five seconds ahead of North Bend’s Aidin Wilson. North Bend’s Gavin Schmidt was third (19:32) and teammate Nathaniel Folsom fifth (20:02). The Bulldogs’ also had all the runners from 11th through 15th: Benjamin Swank (21:00), Julian Hernandez (21:01), Evan Hernandez (21:05), Brandon Stinson (21:08) and Derek Ball (21:08).
Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson was fourth (20:00). Marshfield had the rest of the top 10 with Jacob Calvert sixth (20:28), followed by Corbin Reeves (20:29), Elijah Cellura (20:29) and Jack Waddington (20:29).
North Bend’s girls edged host Myrtle Point with 28 to 31 for the Bobcats. Reedsport had the only other complete team.
Myrtle Point’s Sara Nicholson was the individual winner, edging Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack with both finishing in 22:10.
Myrtle Point’s Allison Storts was fourth (23:18) and Bekah Nicholson fifth (23:40), but North Bend placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 10.
Sara Slade was third (22:12), Emma Slade sixth (23:42), Abby Woodruff seventh (24:27), Clara Messner eighth (25:08) and Maryam Qadir 10th (26:08).
Marshfield’s Sara Weatherly was ninth (26:07) and Elizabeth Delgado 11th (26:11). Summer Smith led Reedsport with a 12th-place finish (26:24).