Bandon and Coquille split a baseball doubleheader Saturday at Bandon, with the Red Devils dominating the late innings for a 9-5 win in the opener and the Tigers holding on for a 11-8 win in the nightcap.
Bandon jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning of the first game and led 5-0 before Coquille scored three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game.
In the seventh, the Red Devils surged in front with four runs off. Bryce Poston and Trent Fisher had singles, Patrick Adams reached on an error, Canyon Luckman reached on an RBI fielder’s choice and Tony Florez hit a two-run double.
Florez also had an RBI double earlier in the game and Fisher and Luckman scored two runs each.
Josh Minkler had a double and scored two runs for the Tigers.
Coquille built a 4-0 lead through two innings of the nightcap, with Poston hitting an RBI double.
But then the Red Devils opened the door with defensive miscues and Bandon capitalized. The Tigers scored four times in the second when Coquille committed three errors and Wyatt Dyer smashed a two-run single.
Bandon scored five more runs in the fourth. Jake Watjen walked with one out and Minkler hit an RBI double. Then with two outs, Bandon got a walk and Coquille committed two straight errors. Will Panagakis hit an RBI single.
Coquille nearly rallied to tie the score in the sixth when Matao Guerro, Jace Haagen, Dean Tucker and Poston hit consecutive singles. Andrew Matlock later added an RBI single and Fisher brought in a run with a groundout.
Bandon got out of the inning with a pickoff and added two runs in the bottom of the sixth and Panagakis, who had given up the runs in the sixth, got through the seventh unscathed to secure the win.
“I appreciated our effort coming back in the second game after fully collapsing in the first,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We just really need to keep our focus for all seven innings.”
The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with their win in the second game, and Ferrell has hopes for the team.
“Our defense has gotten better, but everyone needs more desire to make plays and not just go through the motions,” he said.
Bandon is 3-5 in league play and Coquille is 5-3.
BULLDOGS SPLIT WITH IRISH: North Bend lost the first game of a doubleheader 8-2, but bounced back to take the nightcap 13-8 in Eugene last week.
North Bend coach Brad Horning said Sheldon coach Josh Riley was impressed with Bulldogs starter Bridger Holmes in the second game after Holmes pitched five innings and gave up just two hits while striking out 10.
“(He) thought Bridger was one of the better arms they will see all year,” Horning said, adding that Riley also was impressed with North Bend sophomore Carter Brock, who caught both games for the Bulldogs.
Chase Platt pitched the fifth and sixth innings of the win, his first innings on the mound since his sophomore year since last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Platt also had two hits in the win.
North Bend only got four games in the first two weeks of the season, going 2-2.
But the Bulldogs are scheduled for six games this week, doubleheaders against Newport on Wednesday at Clyde Allen Field and at Springfield on Friday and Thurston on Saturday.
“We hope that playing six games this week will get us into some type an offensive rhythm,” Horning said.
FALCONS SWEEP PIRATES: Elmira took a pair of games from visiting Marshfield, 8-5 and 12-10 on Friday in Sky-Em League action.
In the opener, Ezra Waterman had two hits and Drake Rogers two RBIs for the Pirates. Joseph Herbert scored three runs as a courtesy runner.