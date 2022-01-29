BANDON — It didn’t take Bandon’s boys basketball team long to rebound from its first loss of the Sunset Conference season.
The Tigers took down rival Coquille 48-40 in a tight game Thursday night to open the second half of the league season on a positive note, pulling away from a two-point lead in the final minutes.
“We came in with the idea it was going to be a dogfight,” Bandon’s Andrew Robertson said “It was a dogfight.”
Coquille, playing much better than when the Tigers blew the Red Devils out on their home floor in the league opener, took a three-point lead to the halftime locker room, aided by four first-half 3-pointers. But the Red Devils only hit one more from long range as Bandon’s defense was better in the final two quarters.
The 3-pointers also were an issue in the Tigers’ loss to Gold Beach, which hit 10 from long range while beating Bandon two days earlier.
“We played a little too tight (Tuesday),” Robertson said. “Whenever we lose the lead, we get lackadaisical and don’t get out to the 3-ball. In the second half (tonight), we did better.”
The Tigers outscored the Red Devils 29-18 over the final two quarters, though they didn’t pull away until late, when they beat Coquille’s press for a couple of easy layins.
The game was largely a defensive battle, and both coaches went away happy with their effort.
“I thought our effort and energy was outstanding,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “That’s just a good team, well-coached. Vince (Quattrocchi) does an awesome job.”
Quattrocchi said his team did a better job the second half.
“There were a couple of rebounds that could have gone Coquille’s way that we came up with,” he said. “We preach every rebound is crucial, every possession and every loose ball — get after it.”
But he also was quick to praise the effort by the Red Devils.
“Give it to Willy,” he said, “His boys were ready to play.
“We earned every bucket we made.”
Nobody finished in double figures for either team.
Robertson and Cooper Lang had nine points each and twins Hunter and Trevor Angove added eight apiece for the Tigers.
Hayden Gederos hit three first-half 3-pointers for nine points and Zak Farmer had eight for the Red Devils.
With the win, Bandon moved into a tie for first place with Gold Beach, which suffered its first league loss Thursday at Toledo.
The Tigers also picked up a road win Saturday, beating Waldport 63-49.
“The boys played well on both ends,” Quattrocchi said. “Cooper had a great game and made our offense much better.”
The Tigers had four players in double figures, with Lang scoring 18 points, Owen Brown 14, Robertson 12 and Trevor Angove 10. Only three players scored for Waldport, with Zac Holsey scoring 21, Levin Fruechte 15 and John Miller 11.
Bandon is 7-1 in league heading into a Friday game at Reedsport.
Coquille had a chance to improve its position in the league standings and split the season series with the Tigers, but instead now focuses on making the league playoffs (the top four teams), while heading in the right direction, Layton said
“We’ve come leaps and bounds form the start,” he said. “You’d like to come out on top, but I’m really excited where we’re at.
“Our defensive intensity has improved so much.”
The Red Devils bounced back from the Bandon loss with a 59-23 win at Reedsport on Saturday. Brock Willis had 13 points, Dean Tucker 11 and Gardner Scolari 10 in the victory.
Coquille is tied with Toledo for third place at 5-3 heading into a home game Tuesday against Myrtle Point. The Boomers handed Gold Beach its first league loss 52-38 on Thursday and then won at Myrtle Point 46-45 on Saturday.