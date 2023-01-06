Bandon’s boys basketball team returned to Coast Valley League play with a come-from-behind win over visiting Illinois Valley on Tuesday, topping the Cougars 56-41.
The Tigers, who had lost their final two games in their home tournament, fell behind by 10 early against Illinois Valley before battling back with tough defense and dominating the second half.
Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said the Cougars forced Bandon out of its zone defense with tough shooting early, but that turned into a good thing.
“We responded well and had more energy in our man (defense),” he said. “We were able to lock down our D and only allowed four points in the fourth quarter.”
Bandon also was more efficient on offense with patient play leading to easy buckets, he said.
Eli Freitag had a dominant second half, finishing with 17 total points, and Owen Brown added 14 for the Tigers. Carter Brown scored eight.
Brendyn Bruner had four first-half 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Illinois Valley.
Bandon, which improved to 2-0 in league play, is at Oakland on Friday and hosts Central Linn on Saturday in a make-up game. The Tigers visit Gold Beach on Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other Valley Coast Conference games, Gold Beach crushed Waldport 80-42 to improve to 3-0, Oakland beat Reedsport 49-30 to stay perfect in league at 2-0 and Monroe won at Toledo 53-20.
Jay B Noel had seven points and Alex Dukovich six for Reedsport in its loss. Joseph Fusco had 13 for Oakland.
Gold Beach is at Illinois Valley on Friday, while Reedsport is at Waldport
on Friday, hosts Monroe in a make-up game Saturday and hosts Illinois Valley