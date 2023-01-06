basketball
Bandon’s boys basketball team returned to Coast Valley League play with a come-from-behind win over visiting Illinois Valley on Tuesday, topping the Cougars 56-41.

The Tigers, who had lost their final two games in their home tournament, fell behind by 10 early against Illinois Valley before battling back with tough defense and dominating the second half.



