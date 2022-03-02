The Bandon boys and Coquille and Pacific girls all saw their seasons end with playoff losses on the road.
Bandon fell 62-49 at Heppner on Friday, undone by a bad third quarter, while a rough second quarter led to Coquille’s 60-37 loss at Lakeview on Saturday, both South Coast teams denied a trip to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton. Pacific fell to Mohawk 43-18 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday.
Bandon trailed Heppner 29-27 at halftime, but the Mustangs surged ahead with one three-minute stretch in the third quarter.
“That was the game,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “They went on a run and we couldn’t score.”
The Tigers never were able to catch up after that.
“It’s a tough place to play (after a) long bus ride,” Quattrocchi said. “They are a well-coached team. Defensively, they made it tough.”
Plus Heppner was relentless on the boards.
“We just got out-rebounded,” Quattrocchi said. “Usually, we don’t get out-rebounded.”
The principal beneficiary of the rebounds, in terms of scoring, was Heppner’s Tucker Ashbeck, who had a game-high 23 points, many coming on put-backs.
Kason Cimmiyotti added 13 points for Heppner, which plays Knappa in the quarterfinals Thursday at Pendleton High School.
Cooper Lang had 16 points and Hunter Angove nine for Bandon, while Anthony Hennick and Owen Brown added seven each and Andrew Robertson six.
Angove, Lang, Hennick and Robertson all are seniors, as is Trevor Angove, Hunter’s twin brother who missed the latter portions of the season with a nagging injury.
“I’m proud of this group and especially the seniors,” Quattrocchi said. “We had a 20-win season and that’s not easy to do.”
The Tigers were one of three Sunset Conference boys teams to lose in the round of 16 Friday. Gold Beach lost at home to Kennedy 70-45 and Toledo fell at Knappa 62-53.
GIRLS
LAKEVIEW 60, COQUILLE 37: The Red Devils started well against the host Honkers, but couldn’t keep up in the face of Lakeview’s pressure in the second quarter, when Coquille was outscored by 19 points.
That turned a 12-12 score after the first quarter into a 19-point halftime deficit and the Red Devils never recovered.
Coquille finished the season 16-5 overall and earned a share of the Sunset Conference title.
Lakeview, which improved to 18-2 with its 16th straight win, faces Central Linn in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Pendleton.
MOHAWK 43, PACIFIC 18: The Pirates had a strong season end with their road loss.
Pacific, which has a fairly young squad with a only two veteran players a year after not having a team, shared the Skyline League South title with Powers, beat the Cruisers in the seeding game and beat Umpqua Valley Christian in overtime in the third-place game of the Skyline League tournament.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected us to get this far,” Pacific coach Amanda Carlton said. “We had some awesome games, such as overtime thriller wins against New Hope and UVC, and some games that showed our inexperience.
“In all the games, however, the girls never gave up. They showed up and gave it their all. I couldn’t be more proud and I definitely can’t wait until next year.”
In Wednesday’s playoff game, Wiley Lang led the Pirates with six points, but Pacific never could get its offense going, with Mohawk slowing the driving efforts of Audrey Griffiths.
Carlton said Lang, Griffiths and fellow senior Natalie Flowers led the team with their heart while freshmen Courtney Phillips, and Mikaila Royal and sophomore Jessica Morones all played well.
Mohawk was eliminated from the playoffs when it fell to Country Christian 51-16 on Saturday.
Yoncalla of the Skyline League fell to Echo 73-47 while league champion North Douglas beat Eddyville 71-24 to advance to the state tournament at Baker.