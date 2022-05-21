EUGENE — Bandon’s seniors went out on top.
Twins Trevor and Hunter Angove and Ansen Converse led the Tigers to the Class 2A boys team title Friday at Hayward Field.
Bandon finished with 56 points to outdistance the rest of the field. Enterprise was second with 49.
Trevor Angove won an individual event for the second straight day, taking the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 4 ¼ inches — he also won the long jump on Thursday. His busy day also included finishing fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 400 meters, and he was recognized as athlete of the meet for scoring the most points among Class 2A boys, but he was most excited for his squad as a whole.
“I’m very excited about that,” he said “That’s what we were hoping for. I’m proud of everybody and how well we’ve done.”
Trevor was favored in the triple jump, while the long jump title was a surprise. The 400, too.
“I just wanted to get us a couple points,” he said of that event. “I wanted the team title 100 percent.”
Angove’s time in the 400 was 54.52 seconds. In the high jump, he cleared 6 feet. Those two events probably cost him a chance to set a new best in the triple jump.
“I went from the high jump to the 400, straight to the triple jump,” he said. “I’ve been on my feet the last six hours. It’s been a long day.”
But a great one.
“It’s amazing,” said Hunter. “All the dedication and hard work finally paid off. All of us played a part in this.”
Hunter did his almost all his work on Thursday, winning the pole vault.
Converse would have liked to finish higher in his two individual events, but he gave the Tigers a boost as well.
He followed his third-place finish in the 3,000 Thursday by placing fourth in the 1,500 on Thursday, crossing the line in 4:19.84.
“That we managed to win a state title when we didn’t all do our best is cool,” he said.
Junior Damian Avalos added a third-place finish in the 800, smashing his personal best with a time of 2:03.39. And the Tigers finished eighth in the 4x400 relay with the squad of Hunter Angove, Patton Clark, Converse and Avalos finished in 3:43.83.
Bandon coach Brent Hutton said the team had been talking about winning the team title all season.
“It was neat,” he said. “The team that won it last was the last time the meet was at Hayward Field (before it was renovated). “We thought it would be cool to win it the first season it was in the new Hayward.”
Bandon wasn’t the only South Coast boys team with highlights Friday.
Coquille, which took a huge hit when sprinter Gunner Yates was disqualified from the meet for not giving a true effort in the 400 meters on Thursday after aggravating a lingering hip injury, got the last laugh in the 4x100 relay anyway, when the team of Sabastian Montenero, Drake Watts, Brock Willis and Godfred Amanoo won in 45.49 seconds.
“The story of the meet is the 4x100 team winning after losing Gunner,” Coquille coach Kent Rilatos said. “To have the shock they went through with Gunner and for them to rally — that was amazing.”
Willis went straight from the relay to the high jump apron, where he cleared 5 feet, 10 inches on his first try. That held up to give him a share of fifth-place in the event and he later placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-5 ¼.
Montenero finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (44.30).
Myrtle Point also had a state champion Friday, when Andreas Villanueva won the javelin with a throw of 163-9, a new best.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said.
He came in as the favorite and scratched on his first throw, which was probably his best, he said.
“I was pretty upset,” he said. “But then I got a good throw and it brought me up.”
Villanueva also placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-3 ¾.
In the Class 1A meet, Pacific’s Kwentyn Petty placed in two events, including taking second in the 400 with his time of 53.35.
In the 200, Petty was seventh in 23.62.
Adrian won the Class 1A title with 74 points, starting with a record-setting 4x100 relay that broke the meet mark with its time of 43.82 seconds, the fastest of any of the three classifications Friday.