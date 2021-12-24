Preseason tournaments are supposed to help basketball teams get better.
The Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational proved an ideal learning ground for Bandon’s boys, as the host Tigers took home the title by blowing out Lakeview 55-30 in the championship game.
“This tournament brought us together as a team,” said Bandon senior Cooper Lang, who was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Owen Brown.
The best game was the semifinal contest, when the Tigers outlasted East Linn Christian in overtime 47-39, but it was the first game, a 43-24 win over Alsea the proved the catalyst.
“I thought the boys progressively got better after Game 1,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
The Tigers were outplayed early by Alsea before pulling away. Then they found a way to beat the Eagles in the tense semifinals.
“We grew a lot in the East Linn Christian game,” Quattrocchi said.
The championship game was close for a quarter, but Bandon blew it open by outscoring the Honkers 19-2 in the second quarter.
A big key was shooting — particularly long-range shooting.
“We hit some shots tonight,” Lang said.
The Tigers made six 3-pointers in the first half and nine for the game, including three by Andrew Robertson and two each by Brown, Hunter Angove and Anthony Hennick.
“The offense is starting to groove,” Quattrocchi said.
But, he pointed out, “It’s our defense that separates us from everybody else.”
That defense limited the Honkers to 24 points until late in the fourth quarter and held East Linn Christian to two points in the overtime session a night earlier.
“Tonight, the defense was phenomenal,” Quattrocchi said of the championship game. “It’s good to see them talking to each other and trusting each other.”
Bandon completed a stretch of five wins in six nights, all without one of its starters, injured Trevor Angove.
“I’m proud of the effort they put in for three days with no practice,” Quattrocchi said of the Tigers, who had Sunday off after wins the previous two days.
The nature of the tournament, and especially the win over previously East Linn Christian, will pay off for the Tigers in the long run, Lang said.
“It will help us be confident against better teams,” Quattrocchi said.
East Linn Christian had entered the tournament unbeaten and finished third by topping Waldport on Wednesday.
For Lang, the championship win was a little sweeter since the opponent was Lakeview, which several weeks earlier knocked Bandon out of the football playoffs.
“It was a little personal,” he said. “It (feels great) beating Lakeview.”
Lang had nine points, all inside or at the line, against the Honkers in a game that saw Bandon have very balanced scoring.
Robertson had 11 points, Hennick and Brown had 10 each, Eli Freitag scored seven and Hunter Angove six.
In the win over East Linn Christian, Brown had 14 points, Lang 10 and Angove nine. The three hit seven of 10 free throws in overtime to seal the victory.
Against Alsea, Freitag and Lang had 11 points each and Robertson nine.
Bandon improved to 8-2 heading into the annual Oakland Holiday Tournament, which starts Wednesday with a game against Glide.
The Tigers were one of two South Coast teams in the boys bracket along with Myrtle Point, which fell to Lakeview 60-58 in the final seconds of their opening-round game before beating Mapleton in the consolation semifinals and 57-30 and Colton in the consolation final 54-38.
Andreas Villanueva had 20 points and Logan Backman and Daniel Tolman 13 each for Myrtle Point against Lakeview.
In the win against Colton, Trace Edwards had eight 3-pointers and 24 points for the Bobcats. Villanueva added 11 and Howard Blanton nine.
Myrtle Point is 4-7 heading into a trip to face Lost River on Dec. 29 and Lakeview on Dec. 30.