The Bandon boys basketball team has been surging through the second half of the Valley Coast Conference season.
The Tigers topped visiting Monroe 60-45 on Friday to finish a stretch that included eight wins in its last nine league games.
“It’s what a coach wants to see at the end of the season,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We are peaking at the right time.
Bandon hopes that end of the season is still a few weeks away.
First up, the league playoffs this week, starting with a home game against Lowell on Tuesday. A win over the Red Devils would give the Tigers another game Wednesday at Central Linn, the runner-up in the north division.
Bandon finished in a tie with Oakland for second in the league’s south division, but the Oakers won the tiebreaker, leaving Bandon in third place for playoff purposes.
The Tigers beat both Lowell and Central Linn during the regular season, though the win over the Cobras was close, and at home.
If Bandon wins both games, the Tigers will advance to the league tournament at Sutherlin and a game Friday against East Linn Christian, which won the north division and handed Gold Beach its lone league loss in a one-point game Friday night.
Bandon is in good shape for a playoff berth anyway because of its good power ranking (14th at the end of the week), but Quattrocchi would love to see his team get a guaranteed playoff spot.
The second half Friday against Monroe was a good momentum booster.
“I think that was a really good second half,” he said.
Bandon had too many turnovers in the first half, when the Tigers built a two-point halftime edge.
“Our moving the ball and running the offense the second half was really good,” Quattrocchi said.
Owen Brown, who has been on a scoring tear for Bandon, had 15 points in the win over the Dragons. Dylan Kamph added 13 with good work inside and Eli Freitag hit all six of his free throws and scored 12. Sean Ells had a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
The Tigers are thriving because of all aspects of play, the scoring, the ball sharing, the team defense.
“Every kid we put in the rotation did a good job of doing their part,” Quattrocchi said Friday, adding that the group has been performing well no matter which defense he asks the players to employ.
Quattrocchi said this year’s group has been fun to coach because of the nature of the team.
“They enjoy playing together,” he said, adding “these seniors have been awesome.”
The seniors include regulars Brown, Kamph and Will Panagakis, as well as Caiden Looney, who got to start on senior night Friday and thrilled the team and crowd with a basket in the final seconds.
Now that the Tigers have gone 17-8 in the regular season, the biggest games are coming up.
“We’d rather be the 2,” Quattrocchi said of the Tigers’ finish in the south division. “It’s going to be a long road. We’re looking at it as another extended season.”
