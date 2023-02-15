Bandon’s Owen Brown drives to the hoop during Friday’s win over Monroe

Bandon’s Owen Brown drives to the hoop during Friday’s win over Monroe.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

The Bandon boys basketball team has been surging through the second half of the Valley Coast Conference season.

The Tigers topped visiting Monroe 60-45 on Friday to finish a stretch that included eight wins in its last nine league games.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters