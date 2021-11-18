LAKEVIEW — Bandon’s football season came to a stunning end Friday night when Lakeview scored in the final minute to edge the Tigers 27-26 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Lakeview advanced to the semifinals and a game this Saturday at Grants Pass High School against Kennedy.
Bandon had taken the lead when Denver Blackwell intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown with just over a minute to go, breaking a 20-all tie.
But Bandon wasn’t able to convert the extra point and Lakeview moved down the field with a series of passes, the last a 29-yard touchdown pass to Max Graham.
The teams traded the lead several times.
Lakeview scored first on a short run by Gavin Patterson, but Reef Berry returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score and Bandon added the conversion for an 8-6 lead.
The Tigers scored again to take a 14-6 lead to the locker room at halftime, but Lakeview had the first two scores of the second half — a 37-yard run on a reverse by Morgan Ludwig and a short run by Patterson — to go in front 20-14. Bandon tied the score early in the fourth quarter on a diving catch by Cooper Lang, setting up the frantic final moments.
The teams each had multiple turnovers, including two by Bandon after tying the game in the fourth quarter. They survived both of those turnovers, including one possession that ended with a missed field goal.
But Lakeview’s kicker didn’t miss the clinching extra point.
POWDER VALLEY 36, MYRTLE POINT 0: The Bobcats were shut out on the road by the No. 2 Badgers in the eight-man quarterfinals on Friday.
Myrtle Point’s season came to an end after it saw the Bobcats reach the playoffs for the first time in several seasons and win a playoff game for the first time in well over a decade.
Myrtle Point wasn’t able to break through against the Powder Valley defense.
But with only one senior, the Bobcats have a lot to look forward to next fall.
Powder Valley, meanwhile, advances to the semifinals and a game Saturday at new Bend high school Caldera against St. Paul.