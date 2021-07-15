NORTH BEND — The first of a series of big Babe Ruth tournaments involving South Coast teams is this weekend, when the Southern Oregon State Tournament for the 13- to 15-year-old age group is held at Clyde Allen Field.
The South Coast All-Stars and South Douglas County meet in a best-of-three series that starts at 6 p.m. Friday. The second game is at noon, Saturday, and will be followed by a third, if the teams split the first two.
The Clyde Allen concession stand will be open all weekend. No admission will be charged and both teams advance to the Pacific Northwest Regionals July 26-31 in Kelso, Wash.
South Coast will also host a Babe Ruth regional tournament for the first time, when the 14-year-old prep tournament for the Pacific Northwest Region is at Clyde Allen Field from July 27-31.
The South Coast All-Stars will be among eight teams in that event.
And the South Coast’s 13-year-old prep all-stars will be in their regional July 25-31 in Bellingham, Wash.