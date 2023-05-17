track
North Bend, Marshfield and Bandon all had good days in the annual Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove on Friday, the final event before this weekend’s district competitions.

North Bend hosts the Sky-Em League district meet on Friday and Saturday, while Bandon competes in its district meet the same two days at Toledo. The district meets are the qualifying events for the state meet in Eugene next week.

