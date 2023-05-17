North Bend, Marshfield and Bandon all had good days in the annual Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove on Friday, the final event before this weekend’s district competitions.
North Bend hosts the Sky-Em League district meet on Friday and Saturday, while Bandon competes in its district meet the same two days at Toledo. The district meets are the qualifying events for the state meet in Eugene next week.
Bandon freshman Marley Petrey was a triple-winner, taking the 100 meters in 13.28 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 49.03 and also winning the triple jump (34-5 ½).
Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven won the shot put (37-8) and discus (123-10). Teammate Tori Cox was fourth in the shot put (34-1 ¼) and third in the discus (105-11). Teammate Kate Miles had a big personal best to win the javelin (128-2).
Bandon’s Katelyn Senn was third in the javelin (110-0) with North Bend’s Drew Hood (109-10) and Kaylianna Mazzucchi (104-3) fourth and sixth. Hood was fifth in the triple jump (32-4 ¾).
North Bend went 1-2 in the pole vault with Abby Woodruff (10-6) and Roxy Day (9-0). Marshfield’s Keira Crawford was fifth (14-8 ¼) and Alie Clarke seventh (14-7 ¾) in the long jump.
Also on the track, Bandon’s Dani McLain was third in the 3,000 (11:19.92).
North Bend’s Emma Slade was eighth in the 400 (1:05.44) and Bandon’s Safaa Dimitruck had the same place in the 800 (2:44.22).
North Bend was sixth in the 4x100 relay (52.95)
For the boys, North Bend’s Jason Padgett won the 100 (11.35) and was second in the 200 (22.75).
He also anchored North Bend to the title in the 4x100 relay (43.50).
Marshfield’s Qwentyn Petty was second in the 400 (50.87), third in the 100 (11.59) and sixth in the 200 (23.25) with teammate Mekhi Johnson eighth (23.48).
In the field events, Marshfield had three of the top four in the pole vault, with Jonathon Parks clearing 15 feet, Trent Summers 14-6 and Jack Waddington 13-6. Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes also cleared 14-6 while North Bend’s Brody Justice was fifth at 13-6.
Justice also was fourth for North Bend in the long jump (20-0 ¾).
Keegan Young won the javelin for North Bend (175-4) with teammates Benjamin Swank fifth (147-2) and Henry Hood seventh (139-7).
Danner Wilson was seventh and Jack Waddington eighth in the high jump for Marshfield, both clearing 5-8.
Marshfield’s Trenton Edwards was sixth (44-4 ¾) and Chance Browning seventh (44-0 ½) in the shot put.
Marshfield was fifth, Bandon seventh and North Bend eighth for the girls in the 16-school meet. Siuslaw was fifth, North Bend sixth and Marshfield seventh for the boys. Philomath’s girls and Cottage Grove’s boys were the team champions.
TOLEDO TWILIGHT: Coquille and Reedsport each had individual winners in the nine-school meet Friday night.
Junction City beat the Red Devils for the girls title, finishing with 130.5 points to 120 for Coquille. Reedsport was sixth. Tillamook won the boys title with 108 points while Reedsport was seventh and Coquille ninth.
Holli Vigue won both the shot put (32 feet, 1 inch) and discus (108-4) for Coquille. Callie Millet was second (101-7) and Trinidy Blanton third (98-4) in the discus and Katie Bue was sixth in the shot put (23-7) for the Red Devils.
Blanton won the javelin (121-3) with Millet second (119-10) and Lexi Lucatero eighth (91-11).
In the pole vault, Callie Millet was third (9-6), Reagan Krantz fourth (9-0) and Ada Millet fifth (8-0).
Melanie Lambson won the long jump (15-7 ¾) and was second in the triple jump (32-4 ¾) behind teammate Emelia Wirebaugh (32-9 ½).
Coquille’s Kaylee Dykes was among jumpers tying for seventh in the high jump by clearing 4 feet. Kaytlin Johnson was sixth in the long jump (13-11).
Reedsport’s Gracey Janiszewski was fourth in the shot put (25-2 ½) and discus (82-9). Teammate Summer Smith was fifth in the discus (81-11).
On the track, Blanton won the 200 in 27.38 seconds and was third in the 100 (13.27). Lambson was sixth in the 100 (13.66) and second in the 300 hurdles (50.42).
Matti Nelson was second in the 400 (1:05.48) and fifth in the 800 (2:38.92). Ada Millet was second in the 800 (2:33.14) and the 1,500 (5:18.80). Faith Gertner was third in the 3,000 (12:47.47). Nevaeha Florez was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.03).
Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond was second in the 3,000 (12:45.57) and third in the 800 (2:38.43) while teammate Brianna Wilkins was eighth in the 400 (1:15.10). Summer Smith finished sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.36).
In the relays, Coquille was fourth (56.67) and Reedsport fifth (56.72) in the 4x100. The Red Devils were second in the 4x400 (4:28.03).
For the boys, Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson won the 1,500 (4:27.08) and the 3,000 (10:02.29).
Reedsport’s Thomas Morgan was sixth in the 100 (12.06) and seventh in the 200 (25.47).
Tristin Corrie was seventh (52.84) and Sam Norton eighth (53.43) in the 300 hurdles for the Brave.
Coquille finished seventh in the 4x100 relay (52.21).
In the field events, Reedsport’s Seth Hill was sixth in the shot put (38-8 ½). Teammate Odin Buckland was sixth in the javelin (124-10). Creo Zeller tied for third in the high jump by clearing 5-2.
Coquille’s Jerico Jones was fifth (119-7) and Tom Riley seventh (115-6) in the discus.
Coquille’s district meet is Friday and Saturday at St. Mary’s High School in Medford, while Reedsport’s district meet is Friday and Saturday at Toledo.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 WEST SUBDISTRICT: Myrtle Point had a number of winners in the meet at Marshfield High School on Saturday, a qualifier for the district finals this coming weekend.
The district meet is Friday and Saturday at Summit High School in Bend.
The Bobcats won the girls meet and finished second to Days Creek, with Pacific third for the boys. Powers was fifth for the girls and seventh for the boys.
Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler had a new best of 54-4 to win the shot put, with teammates Howard Blanton (41-7 ¾) and Logan Clayburn (38-8 ¼) second and third. Detzler won the discus with a throw of 152-3, with Clayburn second (110-5) and Blanton fourth (106-0). Michael Pedrick was third in the discus (107-7) and fourth in the shot put (35-5) for Powers.
Andreas Villanueva won the javelin (163-0) with Blanton second (133-2) for Myrtle Point. Pacific’s Ruben Watson was fourth (131-6).
Villanueva was second in the triple jump (39-7), with Pacific’s Watson third (34-8). Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons was third in the long jump (19-4 ½).
Talon Blanton won the pole vault for Powers (10-6) with Pacific’s Kobe Ashdown second (8-6).
On the track, Pacific’s Tucker Long won both hurdles races, with times of 18.42 for the 110 distance and 45.75 for the 300-meter race. Watson was third in the longer race for the Pirates (50.80).
Pacific’s Marlin McCutcheon won the 800 (2:21.60) with teammate Caleb Johnson third (2:28.13). Pacific’s Joseph Taylor was third in the 400 (1:07.12) and teammate Ashdown fourth in the 1,500 (5:11.56).
Pacific also won the 4x400 relay (4:36.91) and was third in the 4x100 relay (49.42), with Myrtle Point second (48.58).
Ligons was third (12.01) and Villanueva fifth (12.07) for the Bobcats in the 100 and Ligons was fifth in the 200 (25.34).
For the girls, Bailie Detzler won the shot put (29-5) and javelin (95-8) for Myrtle Point. Teammate Jayme Padgett was second in the discus (81-7).
Milena Miller was second in the triple jump (30-4) for the Bobcats while Myrtle Point went 2-3-4 in the long jump with Emilia Angulo second (14-2), Miller third (14-0 ¼) and Alejandra Medina fourth (12-11 ¾).
Lauren Stallard was second in the shot put (26-2 ¾) and fourth in the discus (71-0) and won the pole vault (8-3) for Powers.
On the track, Rebekah Nicholson won both the 800 (2:58.57) and 1,500 (6:10.13) for Myrtle Point. Marley Horner was third in the 1,500 (6:44.40).
Ellie Horner won the 400 for the Bobcats (1:11.23).
Olivia Brophy was second in the 100 (14.91) while in the 200, Angulo was third (32.26), Marley Horner fourth (32.48) and Tyra Camacho fourth (38.35).
Lexi McWilliam was second in the 300 hurdles (1:00.37) and the Bobcats were second in the 4x100 relay (55.79).