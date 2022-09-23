South Coast residents finished first in 12 different age groups in the Prefontaine Memorial Run last weekend.
The annual event, held for the 41st time and first after being cancelled two straight years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, drew more than 400 runners.
The overall winner was Manuel Finley of Seattle, who had twice finished second and finally won with a time of 34 minutes and 31 seconds for the 10,000-meter course. The top female finisher was Nicole Goens of Rogue River, who finished in 40:31.
Female runners from the South Coast who finished first in their age groups included Hazel Millet of Coquille in the 1-9 age group with a time of 1:01:45; Riley Mullanix of Coos Bay in the 10-14 division (55:37); Amarissa Wooden of Coos Bay in the 40-44 age group (44:34); Ellen Kramer of Coos Bay in the 45-49 division (49:50); Jennifer Fedorov of Florence in the 50-54 age group (44:20); Barb Young of Coos Bay in the 60-64 division (58:19); Diane Williams of Coquille in the 70-74 age group (1:10:17) and Judy Remele of Coquille in the 75-79 division (1:23:15).
South Coast male runners who finished first in their divisions were Dominick Low of Coos Bay in 1-9 (59:57), Noah Brown of Bandon for runners 10-14 (43:02); Paul Danakowski of Coos Bay in the 20-24 division (44:31); and Denny Littrell of Coos Bay in the 75-79 age group (55:15).
FEMALE
1-9 — 1. Hazel Millet, Coquille, 1:01:45.
10-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 49:00; 2. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 57:16; 3. Ellie Horner, Myrtle Point, 1:00:57.
15-19 — 1. Rachel Eickhoff, Bandon, 55:37; 2. Callie Millet, Coquille, 1:02:30; 3. Mia Knight, North Bend, 1:18:44.
20-24 — 1. Camerin Feagins, Sutherlin, 49:46; 2. Jessica Hall, Coos Bay, 53:22; 3. Shayonna Tripp, Coos Bay, 53:57.
25-29 — 1. Vanessa Grado, Keizer, 48:30; 2. Jenna Beninga, Cedar Falls, iowa, 51:24; 3. Lexie Jones-Ortega, Coquille, 56:13.
30-34 — 1. Nicole Goens, Rogue River, 40:31; 2. Marisa Cortright, Salem, 43:32; 3. Emily Reinig, Coos Bay, 51:15.
35-39 — 1. Jessica Bailey, Grants Pass, 46:02; 2. Heidi Fegles, North Bend, 47:28; 3. Maegan Ecklund, Bend, 49:04.
40-44 — 1. Amarissa Wooden, Coos Bay, 44:34; 2. Leah Rector, North Bend, 51:53; 3. Melissa Loudenbeck, Coos Bay, 56:19.
45-49 — 1. Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 49:50; 2. Carol Aron, North Bend, 51:50; 3. Heather Allen, Grants Pass, 52:38.
50-54 — 1. Jennifer Fedorov, Florence, 44:20; 2. Laura Rommes, Grants Pass, 52:16; 3. Tyana Plinski, Coos Bay, 52:49.
55-59 — 1. Kris Norris, Paisley, 48:44; 2. Teresa Bowen, Eugene, 52:15; 3. Dana Pabst, Jacksonville, 56:35.
60-64 — 1. Barb Young, Coos Bay, 58:19; 2. Linnae Beechley, North Bend, 1:00:14; 3. Heidi Woodruff, Coos Bay, 1:01:28.
65-69 — 1. Lynn Saaranen, Gold Hill, 54:23; 2. Paraskevi Weaver, Eugene, 1:06:11; 3. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 1:17:39.
70-74 — 1. Diane Williams, Coquille, 1:10:17; 2. Lois Zender, Johnstown, Colo., 1:13:16; 3. Donna Buckles, Coos Bay, 1:27:56.
75-79 — 1. Judy Remele, Coquille, 1:23:15.
80-84 — 1. Mama Tippin, Alameda, Calif., 2:29:22.
MALE
1-9 — 1. Dominick Low, Coos Bay, 59:57.
10-14 — 1. Noah Brown, Bandon, 43:02; 2. Donald Brice, Coos Bay, 51:03; 3. Caleb Millet, Coquille, 59:29.
15-19 — 1. Dilan Mathieu, Medford, 39:24; 2. Samuel Bailey, Grants Pass, 43:13; 3. Aiden Balzotti, Klamath Falls, 43:26.
20-24 — 1. Paul Danakowski, Coos Bay, 44:31; 2. Jaime Mendoza, Carlsbad, Calif., 45:16; 3. Mitchell Krokus, Eugene, 46:38.
25-29 — 1. Manuel Finley, Seattle, 34:31; 2. Flint Martino, Portland, 37:50; 3. Sloan Beninga, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 38:22.
30-34 — 1. Tyler Goens, Grants Pass, 35:38; 2. Karl Smith, Coquille, 37:28; 3. Josh Goudelock, Coquille, 40:02.
35-39 — 1. Colton Cross, Redmond, 37:04; 2. Jon Buel, Central Point, 39:09; 3. Reid Sund, Salem, 41:18.
40-44 — 1. Devin Walker, Eureka, Calif., 44:51; 2. Ryan Bailey, Grants Pass, 46:03; 3. Luke Rector, North Bend, 46:04.
45-49 — 1. Tim Cheek, Harrisburg, 40:39; 2. Paul Michaels, Bandon, 48:10; 3. Russell Crochetiere, Coquille, 49:14.
50-54 — 1. Scott Cheers, Grants Pass, 42:33; 2. Lawrence Cheal, North Bend, 44:58; 3. Tim Hyatt, Coos Bay, 46:50.
55-59 — 1. Gary Daubenspeck, Hood River, 44:07; 2. Bret Emmerich, Portland, 45:16; 3. John Greif, North Bend, 55:16.
60-64 — 1. Steve Brumwell, Palmdale, 44:35; 2. Rick Putnam, Eugene, 47:41; 3. Pete Schaefers, Coos Bay, 49:20.
65-69 — 1. Phillip Larson, Westlake, 46:50; 2. Jamie Fereday, Coos Bay, 47:55; 3. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 51:04.
70-74 — 1. John Barry, Springfield, 53:52; 2. Ron Williams, Eugene, 1:02:09; 3. Tim Rose, Eagle Point, 1:03:46.
75-79 — 1. Denny Littrell, Coos Bay, 55:15; 2. Alan Remele, Coquille, 1:25:19; 3. Donald Ford, North Bend, 1:32:48.
80-84 — 1. Robert Vaughn, Rogue River, 1:02:05; 2. Jim Clover, Grants Pass, 1:05:54; 3. David Fauss, Roseburg, 1:19:18.