Winner

Manuel Finley makes his way toward the finish line to win the Prefontaine Memorial Run.

 Photo by Tom Hutton

South Coast residents finished first in 12 different age groups in the Prefontaine Memorial Run last weekend.

The annual event, held for the 41st time and first after being cancelled two straight years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, drew more than 400 runners.

0
1
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters