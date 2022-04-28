South Coast athletes won several events and had a number of other high finishes in the Meet of Champions at Sweet Home on Saturday.
The meet included many of the top athletes in the Class 4A, 3A and 2A ranks.
Coquille’s Brock Willis had a pair of personal bests while winning the triple jump (41 feet, 3 inches) and finishing second in the high jump (6-0).
Hunter Angove of Bandon also had a new best while winning the pole vault by clearing 14-6 in competition for the first time.
In the other boys field events, Myrtle Point’s Troy Warner was second in the long jump with a new best of 20-10 ½ and tied for fifth in the high jump (5-10). Teammate Andreas Villanueva was third in the javelin (152-2).
In other running events for the boys, Bandon’s Ansen Converse had a new best 4:09.82 to finish second in the 1,500 and also was fourth in the 3,000 (9:35.73). Teammate Damian Avalos placed third in the 800 (2:08.53) and fifth in the 400 (54.86). The Tigers were fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:52.84).
Coquille’s Godfred Amonoo was eighth in both the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.82). Sebastian Montenero was fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.58) and the Red Devils also placed fifth in the 4x100 relay (46.40) and seventh in the 4x400 relay (3:57.25)
For the girls, Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton won the javelin (117-4) and was third in both the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.85).
Holly Hutton won the 1,500 with a new best 4:56.02 for Bandon and was third in the 800 (2:29.59).
Also on the track, Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack was second in the 400 (1:02.87) and fourth in the 200 (27.87). Teammate Charlie Dea was fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.30).
In addition to Hutton, Bandon had three other placers in the distance races. Aunika Miller was sixth in the 1,500 (5:18.40) and fifth in the 3,000 (12:11.42), one spot behind teammate Dani McLain (11:58.32).
Bandon’s Analise Miller was eighth in the 400 (1:05.83). The Tigers placed fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:30.91).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was fifth in the 1,500 (5:17.10) and teammate McKenzie Robinson was sixth in the 100 (13.44).
The Bobcats were eighth in the 4x100 relay (54.18).
In the field events, Coquille’s Hailey Combie was third in the discus (108-1) and sixth in the shot put (33-4). Teammate Callie Millet was fourth in the javelin (101-9) and tied for seventh in the pole vault (7-6). Reagan Krantz was fifth in the pole vault (8-0). Melanie Lambson was sixth in the long jump (14-9 ½) and Emelia Wirebaugh sixth in the triple jump (31-7 ¾) for the Red Devils.
Coquille was fourth and Bandon seventh in team scoring for the girls, won by Philomath. Bandon’s boys were sixth and Coquille’s boys ninth behind team winner Cottage Grove.
Bandon and Myrtle Point will be in Coquille on Wednesday for a meet that also will include Powers and Pacific.
CENTRAL COAST INVITATIONAL: Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven won the shot put (31-4 ½) and discus (107-8) in the meet at Florence on Friday. Keira Crawford took the high jump (4-10) for the Pirates.
North Bend’s Kayla Mazzucchi won the javelin (95-4) and teammate Roxy Day won the pole vault, clearing 9 feet for the first time.
On the track, Lennon Riddle won the 100 (14.19) for North Bend while Siuslaw’s Courduroy Holbrook edged North Bend’s Sara Slade in the 1,500, Holbrook winning in 5:22.19 and Slade in 5:22.28.
Siuslaw’s Jane Lacouture won the 3,000 (12:42.46) and North Bend won the 4x400 relay (4:33.90).
For the boys, North Bend’s Jason Padgett won both the 100 (11.42) and 200 (23.23) while teammate John Efraimson won the 400 (51.62). They also helped North Bend win the 4x100 relay (44.68) and 4x400 relay (3:38.49).
Siuslaw’s Jacob Blankenship won the 800 (2:07.30) and Marshfield’s Jacob Calvert took the 1,500 (4:32.21). Brayden Linton won the 3,000 for Siuslaw (9:49.88).
Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture cleared a new best 14-4 to win the pole vault.
Lacouture also took the 110 hurdles (18.43).
Matthew Allen took the discus for Marshfield (127-7). North Bend’s Keegan Young won the javelin (154-3).
Siuslaw’s boys and North Bend’s girls were the team champions.
OREGON RELAYS: Trent Summers cleared a new best 4.70 meters (15-4) to finish second in the high school pole vault and Marshfield teammate Johnathon Parks also had a new best 4.55 meters (14-9) to place fifth in the meet at the University of Oregon. The winner, Landon Helms of Emmett High School in Idaho cleared 5.05 meters (16-5).
Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver went up against the best distance runners in the region and had a new personal best 8:40.95 to place 21st in the 3,000.
Tualatin’s Caleb Lakeman led a stellar field across the line in 8:10.91, followed closely by Crater’s Tyrone Gorze (8:11.60) and Sherwood’s James Crabtree (8:11.83).