South Coast athletes won several events in the annual Grants Pass Rotary Invitational, one of the bigger late-season track and field meets in the state.
Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes won the 400 and finished fifth in the 800 in the meet, which features many of the top athletes from the southern part of the state.
Lutes ran a new best 49.61 seconds to win the 400, with teammate Qwentyn Petty third with his own new best (51.48).
In the 800, Lutes finished in 1:59.48, a distant fifth behind Crater standout Josiah Tostenson (1:55.00).
North Bend’s Jason Padgett had a good day, placing second in both the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.35) and teaming with Andrew Efraimson, Nathaniel Folsom and Brodie Justice to win the 4x100 meter relay in 43.81.
Marshfield’s Drake Rogers was fifth (23.80) and North Bend’s Folsom sixth (23.88) in the 200.
Marshfield’s Petty also was third in the long jump (20-9 ½) and fourth in the 100 (11.35).
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman ran a new best of 9:21.55 to finish eighth in the 3,000.
Marshfield was seventh in the 4x400 relay (3:34.95).
In the field events, North Bend’s Brody Justice cleared 14 feet to win the pole vault with Marshfield’s Jack Waddington fifth (12-6).
Gold Beach’s Nelson Wilstead won the javelin (169-0), edging North Bend’s Keegan Young (167-10). North Bend’s Benjamin Swank was seventh (149-9).
In the Frosh/Soph portion of the meet,
Marshfield’s Elijah Fox was second in the 100 (11.78) and teammate Jaxson Stovall second in the 1,500 (4:27.24) and fourth in the 3,000 (9:49.07). Marshfield’s Elijah Cellura finished fourth in the 800 (2:04.33).
Brookings-Harbor’s Conrad Watkins was seventh in the 1,500 (4:31.85).
Brookings-Harbor’s Zoelyn Collins was second (120-4) and Coquille’s Jericho Jones third (119-0) in the discus.
Marshfield’s Quinton Kloster was fourth in the pole vault (10-0) with Bryson Overby sixth in the javelin (125-10).
In the girls portion of the meet, Marshfield’s Kate Miles had a big new best throw of 124-1 to win the javelin. Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton (118-1) and Callie Millet (114-8) were second and third with Marsfhield’s Caitlyn Browning sixth (104-2) in the event.
North Bend’s Abby Woodruff had a new best clearance of 11 feet to finish second in the pole vault, with Coquille’s Reagan Krantz (10-0) and Callie Millet (9-6) third and fourth, Brookings-Harbor’s Spensyr Gotfried (9-0) fifth and North Bend’s Roxy Day sixth (9-0). Churchill’s Addison Kleinke had a huge clearance of 13-1 to win the event. Day was sixth in the triple jump with a new best 32-0 ¼.
Blanton had a big personal best of 16-11 ¾ in the long jump, placing fourth. Thurston’s Breanna Raven jumped 18-7.
Marshfield’s Tori Cox was third (35-1) with teammate Daphne Scriven fourth (34-8 1/2) in the shot put. In the discus, Scriven was second (118-3) and Cox sixth (103-7).
On the track, Bandon’s Dani McLain was third with a new best in the 1,500 (5:04.47).
Blanton tied for eighth in the 100 (13.43) and was ninth in the 200 (27.77).
Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman was second (1:02.39) with Bandon’s Analise Miller seventh (1;04.91) and North Bend’s Lauren Efraimson tied for eighth (1:04.95) in the 400.
North Bend finished fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:24.65).
In the Frosh/Soph event, Bandon’ Marley Petrey won the 100 (12.96), finishing under 13 seconds for the first time, and also had a new best 48.35 while finishing second in the 300 hurdles.
Petrey also won the triple jump with a new best of 33-6, with Coquille’s Emelia Wirebaugh (33-5 ¼) and Melanie Lambson (32-8 ½) second and third.
Coquille’s Ada Millet had new bests while finishing second in the 800 (2:28.67) and third in the 400 (1:02.76) and also won the pole vault with a new best 8-9 clearance. North Bend’s Emma Slade was seventh in the 400 (1:05.61) and Coquille’s Matti Nelson eighth in the 800 (2:40.35).
North Bend’s Ellie Massey was second in the 1,500 (5:10.50). The Bulldogs were fifth in the 4x100 relay (53.72).
Coquille’s Holli Vigue won both the shot put (32-6 ½) and discus (a new best 117-6). North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi was sixth in the discus (74-0).
Coquille’s Lambson won the long jump (16-1 ½) with Marshfield’s Alie Clarke sixth (14-7).
Mazzucchi was second (103-10) and Coquille’s Alexi Lucatero third (98-5) in the javelin. North Bend’s Drew Hood was fifth (96-1) and Bandon’s Caitlyn Michalek eighth (89-7).
In the high jump, Marshfield’s Keira Crawford was fifth (4-6) with Bandon’s Michalek tied for seventh (4-4).
Brookings-Harbor’s Eden Van Maren was fifth in the pole vault (7-0).
In the team scores, Coquille (75 points) was second to Crater (96) in the Frosh/Soph girls meet, with North Bend seventh (37) and Bandon ninth (30.5).
Marshfield was sixth (35) and Coquille seventh (30.5) in the varsity meet with host Grants Pass easily winning with 120.5 points.
For the boys, North Bend was sixth )(49 points) and Marshfield ninth (40.5) behind winner Grants Pass (138.5) for the varsity and Marshfield was ninth (36) behind winner Crater (83) in the Frosh/Soph meet.
A total of 28 schools participated in the event.
OAKLAND TWILIGHT: Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler won the shot put (51-6) and discus (146-9) in the 11-team meet Friday night.
Brody Ligons was third in the long jump (17-2 ½) for Myrtle Point.
Michael Pedrick was third in the discus (101-8) and sixth in the shot put for Powers (36-0).
In the girls portion of the meet, Myrtle Point’s Olivia Brophy was second in the 100 (13.45). Rebekah Nicholson was third in the 800 (2:52.49) and Ellie Horner was fourth in the 400 (1:13.04).
Myrtle Point’s Bailie Detzler won the javelin (100-1) with teammate Alejandra Medina seventh (69-8).
Detzler was third (28-4) and Lauren Stallard of Powers seventh (23-6) in the shot put. Jayme Padgett was third in the discus (75-5) for the Bobcats. Milena Miller was eighth in the long jump (13-0) and third in the triple jump (26-10 ¾).
Stallard cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault for Powers.
SKY-EM LEAGUE: Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes sped to a new best 22.59 in the 200 meters to beat North Bend standout Jason Padgett (22.96) in the 200 meters as part of a two-win day at North Bend on Tuesday.
All five of the league’s schools competed in the meet as a tuneup on the same track where the district meet will be held.
Lutes also won the 400 (51.32) while Pagett won the 100 (11.30).
North Bend won the 4x100 relay (44.54).
Marshfield’s Jack Waddington had a big day, winning the pole vault with a new best of 14 feet and also winning the high jump (6-0). North Bend’s Brody Justice also cleared 14 feet in the pole vault, but finished second based on misses.
Keegan Young won the javelin for North Bend (161-5).
Qwentyn Petty won the long jump (20-2 ¾) for Marshfield.
For the girls, North Bend’s Lauren Efraimson won the 400 (1:04.45) while teammate Ellie Massey won the 800 (2:34.58). North Bend’s Cassie Kennon won the 3,000 (13:06.24) and teammate Lennon Riddle won the 300 hurdles (52.04). The Bulldogs won the 4x400 relay (4:22.93).
Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven won the shot put (33-8 ½) and discus (122-9) and teammate Kate Miles won the javelin (117-8).
Alie Clarke won the long jump (14-11 ¾) for Marshfield while North Bend’s Roxy Day won the triple jump (31-8).
The team titles went to Junction City’s girls and Cottage Grove’s boys, with North Bend second in each team race.
PACIFIC INVITATIONAL: Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler won the shot put (53-6) and discus (152-0).
Gold Beach’s Korben Storns was second in the shot put (35-11) and Michael Pedrick of Powers second in the discus (108-2).
Nelson Wilstead won the javelin for Gold Beach (157-6) with Bandon’s Samuel Weaver second (130-5).
Gianni Altman won the high jump (5-6) for Gold Beach,with Devan Downing second (4-8).
Marlin McCutcheon won the long jump (17-11) with Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons second (17-5).
Kobe Ashdown won the pole vault for Pacific (7-6) with Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson second (6-0). Brookings-Harbor’s Julius Johnson won the triple jump (23-6 ½).
Tucker Long won both hurdles races for host Pacific, with times of 18.23 in the 110 hurdles and 46.02 in the 300-meter event. Brookings-Harbor’s Alexander Justman was second in the shorter event (22.69) and Bandon’s Raistlin Schippert second in the longer race (49.77).
Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons won the 200 (25.23) with Reedsport’s Thomas Morgan second (25.60).
Brookings-Harbor’s Tanner Anderson-Nelson won the 100 (11.94) with Gold Beach’s Jake Westerman second (11.97). Anderson-Nelson also won the 800 (2:15.14) with teammate Conrad Watkins second (2:16.52). Watkins won the 1,500 (4:45.17) with Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson second (4:58.89).
Devan Downing won the 400 for Brookings-Harbor (58.09) with Bandon’s Samuel Weaver second (1:00.30).
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman won the 3,000 9:40.12) with Reedsport’s Wilson second (10:00.74).
Reedsport won the 4x100 relay (49.08) with Pacific second (49.42). Brookings-Harbor won the 4x400 relay (4:05.40).
Brookings-Harbor’s Spensyr Gotfried won the 100 (13.57) for Brookings-Harbor with Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez second (13.67). Gotfried also won the 200 (28.50) with teammate Tristan Brouillard second (30.24).
Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman won the 400 (1:03.69) with Bandon’s Dani McLain second (1:07.61).
Bandon’s Marley Petrey won the 800 (2:34.34) with teammate Analise Miller second (2:46.53). Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond won the 1,500 (5:45.89).
Gold Beach’s Perez won the 100 hurdles (17.49) with Bandon’s Makiah Vierck second (18.37). Myrtle Point’s Lexi McWilliam won the 300 hurdles (59.45) with Brookings-Harbor’s MacKenna Ratliff second (1:03.32).
Brookings-Harbor won the 4x100 relay (55.01) with Bandon second (56.96). In the 4x400 relay, Bandon was first (4:33.39) with Brookings-Harbor second (4:55.46).
Myrtle Point’s Bailie Detzler won the shot put (29-3) with Reedsport’s Hannah Hill second (25-7). Detzler also won the discus (72-0) with Reedsport’s Summer Smith second (71-3). Smith won the javelin (91-5) with Detzler second (89-9).
Brookings-Harbor’s Ratliff won the high jump (4-0) with Reedsport’s Hammond second (3-10). Brookings-Harbor’s Eden Van Maren (6-6) and Kenzie Wents (6-0) were first and second in the pole vault.
In the long jump, the Bruins’ Newman (14-4 ½) and Gotfried (13-9 ½) were first and second.
Myrtle Point’s Milena Miller won the triple jump (27-11) with Bandon’s McLain second (27-9).
Brookings-Harbor swept the team titles. They had 174 points, with Myrtle Point second (93), Reedsport third (91) and Bandon fourth (89) for the girls. Brookings-Harbor had 106 and Reedsport 101 for the boys. Bandon had 85 and Pacific 79.