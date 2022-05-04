Several South Coast athletes were champions in the prestigious Grants Pass Rotary Invitational track meet on Saturday.
The event drew athletes from most of the larger schools in the southern part of the state.
North Bend’s Roman Fritz had a new best throw of 195 feet, 5 inches to win the javelin by more than 17 feet. Teammate Keegan Young was fourth in the event (162-9).
Bandon’s Hunter Angove cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. North Bend’s Brody Justice was fourth (13-0). Angove’s twin brother, Trevor, was second in the triple jump (43-1).
Coquille’s Brock Willis was fifth in the triple jump (41-9 ½), sixth in the high jump (5-8) and tied for eighth in the long jump (19-4 ½).
On the track, John Efraimson placed second in the 400 (50.41) and fifth in the 200 (22.95) for North Bend. Teammate Jason Padgett placed seventh in the 100 (11.47). Efraimson, Padgett, Brody Justice and Nathaniel Folsom were fifth in the 4x100 relay (44.19).
Bandon’s Ansen Converse was sixth in the 1,500 (4:12.35) and eighth in the 800 (2:04.88).
Qwentyn Petty of Pacific was eighth in the 400 (52.64).
In the frosh/soph portion of the meet, North Bend’s Sam Mickelson won the discus (115-0) and Coquille’s Tommy Vigue was sixth (103-0). North Bend’s Wyatt Smith won the javelin (140-10), with Pacific’s Ruben Watson fourth (120-2) and Coquille’s Vigue seventh (110-1).
North Bend’s Miles Baxter was fifth (17-7 ¼) and Connor Macbeth seventh (16-10) in the long jump.
On the track, North Bend’s Gavin Schmidt was sixth in the 800 (2:11.79).
Pacific’s Tucker Long was fourth (46.21) and Coquille’s James Lenninger seventh (51.67) in the 300 hurdles.
For the girls, Bandon’s Holly Hutton ran a new best 2:21.38 to place second in the 800 meters. Teammate Dani McLain was sixth in the 3,000 (11:46.30).
North Bend was seventh in the 4x100 relay (53.28).
In the field events, Coquille’s Hailey Combie was second in the discus (109-4) and seventh in the shot put (34-3 ¾).
Coquille’s Trinidy Blanton was fourth in the javelin (113-10) and long jump (16-10 ½). Blanton also just missed the podium in both the 100 (13.41) and 200 (27.73), placing ninth in each event behind runners from larger schools.
In the frosh/soph portion of the meet, North Bend’s Drew Hood won the 100 hurdles (17.26) and was second in the triple jump (33-4).
Bandon’s Makiah Vierck placed third in the 300 hurdles (51.81). The Tigers placed third in the 4x100 relay (55.49) and 4x400 relay (4:28.63).
North Bend’s Clara Messner was sixth in the 800 (2:41.88) and teammate Emma Slade was fifth in the 1,500 (5:30.40).
Coquille’s Melanie Lambson was eighth in the 100 (13.97)
In the field events, Coquille had a pair of wins. Callie Millet won the javelin with a throw of 104-10, with North Bend’s Kayliana Mazzucchi fourth (96-1).
Coquille’s Holli Vigue won the discus (99-5), with North Bend’s Eva Jensen second (88-10) and Mazzucchi fifth (78-11).
Bandon’s Camden Kappa was second in the shot put (29-2 ¼), with Coquille’s Vigue sixth (27-3 ¾) and North Bend’s Mazzucchi seventh (26-4 ½).
In the pole vault, North Bend’s Abby Woodruff won with a new best 10-3, with teammate Roxy Day second (9-6) followed by Coquille’s Reagan Krantz (8-6) and Millet (8-0).
Coquille’s Emelia Wirebaugh was third in the high jump (4-6) and fourth in the triple jump (31-4 ¾) and Lambson seventh in the long jump (14-4 ½).
In the team scores, Coquille placed best among girls varsity teams in 12th place while North Bend was second and Coquille fifth in the frosh/soph meet.
For the boys, North Bend was seventh and Bandon 12th for the varsity and North Bend was ninth in the frosh/soph portion of the meet. Host Grants Pass won both girls titles and the boys frosh/soph crown, while South Medford won the men’s title.
JUNCTION CITY INVITATIONAL: Marshfield had a chance to compete on the track that will host the upcoming Sky-Em League district meet and placed third for the boys and sixth for the girls out of 19 schools.
Marshfield’s Jonathon Parks won the 200 (23.88) and was eighth in the 100 (12.16). The Pirates went 1-2 in the 400 with Cael Church (53.61) and Aaron Hutchins (54.05) and Ismael Rodriguez was eighth (56.43).
Jacob Calvert was fourth in the 1,500 (4:37.21) and Elijah Cellura was seventh in the 800 (2:13.63). Jack Waddington was fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.40) and John Lemmons eighth in the 110 hurdles (20.90).
Marshfield was sixth in the 4x100 relay (46.94) and third in the 4x400 relay (3:40.48).
In the field events, Danner Wilson won the pole vault, clearing 13-7.
Parks was second in the long jump (19-11 ¾) with Dae Dae Bolley seventh (18-5 ½). Waddington was second in the triple jump (39-8), with Wilson seventh (38-8 ¾). Waddington also was second in the high jump (5-10), with Daniel Petrov fifth (5-60 and Wilson seventh (5-4).
Matthew Allen was fourth (39-9), Church fifth (39-0) and Chance Browning seventh (38-5 ½) in the shot put. Allen was eighth in the discus (113-6).
For the girls, Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack won the 200 (28.15) and was second in the 400 (1:02.83). Marshfield’s Charlie Dea was third in the 100 (13.91) and 300 hurdles (51.57) and Ava Thomas was eighth in the 200 (31.09).
Keira Crawford won the high jump for the Pirates, clearing 4-6.
Daphne Scriven was second in both the shot put (32-3) and discus (104-7) with teammate Tori Cox seventh in the discus (84-9). Kate Miles was second (101-1) and Hannah Folau fourth (93-6) and Rylinn Clark eighth (88-2) in the javelin.
Alie Clark placed third in the triple jump (30-4).
Marshfield has its last two pre-district meets this week, at home Tuesday against all the other league teams and at North Bend on Thursday.
NIKE/JESUIT TWILIGHT RELAYS: Marshfield’s Jonathan Parks was second in the pole vault in the big meet in Portland on Friday, clearing 14-6. Teammate Trent Summers was third (14-0) and Danner Wilson tied for sixth (13-6). Bandon’s Hunter Angove also cleared 13-6, but was eighth based on misses.
Hunter’s twin brother Trevor was fifth in the triple jump, with a distance of 42-9.
Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver entered the 3,200 meters and placed 13th in an elite field in 9:12.84.