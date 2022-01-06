The South Coast Running Club’s first event of the new year is the annual Bullards Run, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9, at Bullards Beach State Park near Bandon.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and includes a kids fun run, as well as 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races.
The entry fee for those who sign up in advance at www.southcoastrunningclub.org is $15 for members of the running club and $25 for non-members. Race-day registration is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The entry fee for students is $5.
Both the 5K and 10K races start and end in the day-use restroom parking lot located near the beach past the main picnic area on the road toward the Coquille River Lighthouse. Both races take runners out to the lighthouse, and the longer race also takes runners to the park’s campground.
For more information, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.