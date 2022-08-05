Recent Bandon High School graduate Hunter Angove had the top finish for the Prefontaine Track Club at the Junior Olympics national meet last weekend in Sacramento, Calif.
A total of five members of the club, from Coos Bay, North Bend, Coquille and Bandon, made the trip for the competition.
Angove finished fourth in the pole vault for the 17-18 age group, clearing 4.45 meters (14 feet, 7 ¼ inches).
He cleared his opening height on his first attempt and then missed all three tries at 15-1. The winner, Landon Helms, cleared 16-4 ¾.
The meet capped a big season for Angove, who won the high school state title to help Bandon to the Class 2A team championship, then won his division in a national meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. He also was state and regional champion for Junior Olympics and improved his previous best by 9 inches when he cleared 15-9 at the state meet. He nearly got over 16 feet at the regional meet.
Angove starts this fall at the University of Oregon, where he will attend school on an Evans Scholarship, for caddies. There is a chance he also will compete for the Ducks in track and field.
The only Prefontaine Track Club member to compete in two events at nationals was Addison Horning, who will be a seventh-grader at North Bend this fall.
Horning placed 15th in the 1,500 meters with her time of 5 minutes and 27.41 seconds. That placed her 13th in the fast heat for the 11-12 age group. The winner, Ava Padilla, was timed in 4:48.52 in the same heat.
Horning also was 21st in the 3,000 in 12:14.25, placing sixth in the slower heat. Padilla won that event, too, in 10:25.28.
Horning had never run the 3,000 before the state Junior Olympics meet, but had a stellar debut season in the 1,500. She was grateful to her coach, Brandon Mead, who talked her into competing in track and then kept her training rigorous, but fun, said her parents, Brad and Heather, Horning.
“We are also grateful to Jonathan Vinyard, who encouraged and supported her at regionals and nationals,” Heather Horning said. “They are doing great things for kids in our area.”
Vinyard’s twin sons, Logan and Cooper Vinyard, competed in the long jump at the national meet in the 8-and-under age group.
Logan Vinyard placed 23rd with a leap of 2.94 meters (9 feet, 7 ¾ inches). Cooper Vinyard was 27th with a jump of 2.86 meters (9-4 ¾). The winner of the event, Ian Millage, soared 11-11.
The other Prefontaine Track Club member at the national meet was Reagan Krantz of Coquille, who placed 23rd in the 17-18 girls pole vault by clearing 2.65 meters (8-8 ¼). Krantz cleared her opening height on her first attempt, but wasn’t able to get over the bar at 9-2 ¼. Winner Tessa Mudd cleared 14 feet.
Krantz also was coming off a stellar high school season, when she helped Coquille win its first-ever team state title in a girls sport.
Jonathan Vinyard had praise for the athletes for the efforts at the national meet and over the summer.
“I’m super proud of all the athletes that dedicated their time and effort to the summer track program,” he said. “There are many things these athletes could have chosen to do over their summer, so I’m thankful they decided to compete. It was a long season and they all participated in track and field during the spring for their schools or local club.”
He noted that for most of them, the regional meet in Washington and the national meet were the first time they had traveled outside the state and competed against athletes from around the nation. He hopes it is a valuable experience and that the ones who still are eligible will compete again next summer when the national meet is in Oregon.
“As a coach, I could tell just by the looks on their faces and their body language that it was a little overwhelming,” he said. “None of the kids looked comfortable, relaxed or focused. Again, I think that’s attributed to the newness of first-time competitors at a major national track meet.”
None of the club’s athletes set personal bests at the meet, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do well, Vinyard said.
“Obviously every Prefontaine Track Club athlete wanted to go and perform at their very best, and I wholeheartedly believe they did,” he said. “Now each has this experience under their belt and can draw upon that experience at the next one at historic Hayward Field. I told the kids it’s just another tool they can add to their tool belt.”
Vinyard also hopes the summer experience helps the program.
“My hope is that our club continues to grow,” he said. “There is a place for any athlete who wants to compete.
“I want to thank the Prefontaine Track Club and all the volunteer coaches for their efforts in providing uniforms and quality mentoring and leadership for our young student athletes here in Coos County. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”