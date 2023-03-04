COOS BAY — As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday in the girls fourth-place game at the Class 3A state tournament, many of Amity’s players weren’t in tears.
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 3:02 pm
COOS BAY — As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday in the girls fourth-place game at the Class 3A state tournament, many of Amity’s players weren’t in tears.
But they weren’t crying in disappointment — Amity beat Pleasant Hill 42-27.
“We’re just happy for our seniors,” said Amity freshman Eliza Nisly. “They’re happy tears.”
The Warriors, who rely a lot on Nisly and her twin sister Adie, and start two sophomores as well, sent seniors Kylie Kendall, Ellie McMullen and Megan Scharf out on a winning note.
“What a way to go out — winning fourth place,” said Amity coach Jed McMullen. “It’s really good for our program.”
The Warriors shrugged off a disappointing quarterfinal loss to league rival Santiam Christian by beating Lakeview and then Pleasant Hill.
“Coach has been talking about resiliency,” said Eliza Nisly. “That’s been our theme this season.
“We’ve done that. I think we came back and finished strong.”
The Warriors trailed 13-10 through one quarter, but surged ahead by outscoring Pleasant Hill 17-2 in the second and then held off a third-quarter rally to pull away for the win.
“Today, we were more patient with the ball,” Eliza Nisly said. “Our defense was aggressive, leaving it all on the floor the last game.”
Amity forced 22 turnovers in the win and limited the Billies to 23 percent shooting.
“Our kids really fly around,” McMullen said. “They get after it.
“We have the speed to do it. It’s helpful.”
Eliza Nisly scored 18 points and sophomore Saralynn Grove added eight and Adie Nisly seven in the win.
Already the team was looking ahead.
“It just makes us really excited for the years to come,” Eliza Nisly said. “It’s going to be really fun the next few years.”
McMullen said this year’s tournament will help toward that.
“To get this kind of experience for the freshmen and sophomores (is huge),” he said. “It’s good for them to come back and know what they can do and not be afraid of the moment.”
Being able to bounce back after the heartbreaking loss also was important, he said.
“The confidence and growth we made — it’s huge for them,” McMullen said.
Pleasant Hill, meanwhile, entered the tournament with just one loss after winning only two league games last winter, a tremendous turnaround under first-year coach Kim Beer.
“We came here hoping to make a good showing,” Beer said. “We’re pretty happy right now. We get to take some hardware home.”
Claire Crawford had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Billies and Cheyenne Green scored nine.
