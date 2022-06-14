Marshfield’s Mason Ainsworth was named to the Class 4A boys basketball all-state first team.
Ainsworth was player of the year in the Sky-Em League and is Marshfield’s all-time leading scorer.
Marshfield’s Pierce Davidson was an honorable mention pick.
State champion Cascade swept the top awards with player of the year Kellen Sande and coach of the year Calvin Molan.
Sage Kramer of Philomath was the girls player of the year. Jerin Say of Madras was coach of the year.
CLASS 2A: Bandon’s Katelyn Senn was named to the Class 2A first team after the Tigers earned a trophy at the state tournament for the third straight year.
The Tigers’ Olivia Thompson was named to the second team. Maddi Reynolds of Myrtle Point and Holli Vigue of Coquille were named honorable mention.
Union’s Callie Glenn was named player of the year and the Bobcats’ Jordan Klebaun-Johnston was coach of the year.
CLASS 3A: Sutherlin’s Micah Wicks was player of the year and Nyssa’s Jeremy Chamberlain coach of the year.
Brookings-Harbor’s Ashlyn Schofield was named to the third team.
Cascade Christian swept the top awards for the Class 3A boys with player of the year Austin Maurer and coach of the year Brian Morse.
Brookings-Harbor’s Brad Russell was an honorable mention pick.