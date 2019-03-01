Try 3 months for $3
Bethany Baker, The World

NORTH BEND — Warrenton’s girls advanced to the fourth-place game in the Class 3A state tournament with a hard-fought 45-40 win over Vale on Friday at North Bend High School.

The Warriors will face Brookings-Harbor on Saturday morning at Marshfield High School at 9:45 a.m.

Fernanda Alvarez had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Kenzie Ramsey hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Claire Bussert hit the go-ahead free throws after Vale had erased an eight-point deficit to lift Warrenton to the win.

Matyson Siddoway had 16 points and Emersyn Johnson added 10 for Vale.

