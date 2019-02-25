Travis Howard graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1991 and played one year of basketball at Umpqua Community College, another at Southwestern Oregon Community College and a third at Western Baptist in Salem, where he had a chance to play in the NAIA Small College National Championship in Indianapolis. After breaking his ankle for the second time, he was hired to coach the men’s junior varsity team at Western Baptist. He also coached golf at Cascade High School when he was a college senior.
He started his teaching career in Coquille, teaching fourth- and fifth-graders. He also coached middle school football, middle school girls and boys basketball and varsity golf for a few years. He began his administrative career at Sunset Middle School in 2000. He has been an administrator in various capacities in the Coos Bay School District since then and is four years into his second stint as principal at Marshfield High School, which co-hosts the Class 3A state tournament with North Bend High School.
Q: Describe your own athletic background as a student at Myrtle Point High School.
A: I had an outstanding experience at MPHS. I was blessed with incredible coaches from the seventh grade on. Marty Stallard, Bill Lassetter, Craig Johnson and my varsity coach Steve Perkins. They were a very supportive group that pushed me to be my very best on and off the court. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their coaching and guidance. One of the reasons I went into education myself was to hopefully have an impact on students the way those four did with me. I was fortunate to play in the state tournament as a freshman, thanks to a very successful senior class led by Marshfield’s very own Doug Miles. It was an experience I remember clearly to this day, almost 31 years ago. My sophomore, junior and senior seasons we lost in the second-place game for the Far West League. Back then the top two teams made it to the round of 16. Ironically, my junior and senior year we were a top-10 team all year long, however, Reedsport and Douglas were also top-10 teams. One of the things I remember most was the community support for athletics. Our varsity games would absolutely pack the gym at MPHS. It was a total community experience.
Q: Your dad, Tom, coached in state tournaments in 1978, 1979, 1980. What special memories do you have from those tournaments?
A: Growing up a coach’s son definitely lead to my love for basketball. I was in grade school when he was coaching but I have vivid memories of the tournament at Marshfield in 1978 and then at the Armory in Salem the years after that. As a kid I remember the huge following of Myrtle Point fans that would travel and watch those teams play. It was an extra special tournament when those teams played on Saturday in the trophy games.
Q: You played in the state tournament as a freshman in 1988, then just missed the final three years of your high school career. What do you hope the players in this week’s tournament gain from the experience?
A: The state tournament is something I dreamed and prepared for 51 weeks a year. It was the pinnacle of the high school basketball experience. The appreciation I had for making the tournament my freshman year was immense. I hope the student athletes today feel that way.
Q: What makes the tournament on the South Coast special?
A: High school athletics in general are still very important to our South Coast communities. We still have great fan and community support. Many of the fans you will see this week at the 3A tournament are local fans that come out and support the teams and the tournament. I think that separates us from the tournaments up in the valley. When I go to other tournaments, after a game the gym clears and the next set of fans enter. Here, the gym stays full, people stick around and watch most, if not all of the games. That’s special.
Q: How important is the partnership between North Bend and Marshfield high schools in hosting the tournament?
A: I don’t think you could have the tournament without either school. While our rivalry is still strong, it’s very refreshing to have a week where we can both work together to put on the best State Tournament in the State of Oregon.
Q: You’ve had a chance to see the work of the committee behind the scenes. How much planning goes into the tournament that isn’t necessarily seen in the public?
A: It’s shocking! Being part of the 3A committee, I have so much appreciation and gratitude for those volunteers who spend countless hours making sure everything is perfect. The planning starts in November and we meet monthly. Then weekly in February to ensure that the tournament details are ironed out and come off smooth. The local 3A committee views this tournament as an opportunity to showcase the South Coast and all it has to offer.
Q: There are more than 100 volunteers in various roles making the tournament run smoothly. How important are the many volunteers to making the tournament a success?
A: We couldn’t do what we do without them. This is truly a community event, I think that’s why it’s so successful and popular. No detail is overlooked, everything from team hosts, to the champions dinner, to set up and tear down. Everything is orchestrated and planned out weeks ahead of time. Notes are kept from one year to the next ensuring that we fix and clean up any issues we had the year before. It’s really impressive to watch it all unfold and play out the week of the tournament. I’ve been attending high school basketball tournaments for 40-plus years and I can honestly say this tournament does more for the teams, coaches and spectators than any I have ever attended. That is all thanks to the wonderful volunteers we have on the 3A committee and the work they do.
Q: As a high school principal, what do you see as the biggest values of sports and extracurricular activities for students?
A: Sports and extracurricular activities are the driving force in a high school’s culture. The campus is buzzing this time of year as both of our basketball teams are set to host playoff games this week. The students are excited, the staff is energized and the community has always been there to support us. However, I am also very proud to say that MHS’s athletes were eighth in the entire state last year in overall grade point average with a combined GPA of 3.41. We take the term student athlete very seriously. The benefits of participating in extracurricular activities is enormous to the success of our students. The lessons learned through activities can’t be taught in a classroom. We encourage all of our students to get involved with some activity.
Q: And what are the biggest values of sports for the student bodies and schools?
A: As I mentioned earlier, the benefits of being a student athlete, part of a club or activity is enormous. The lessons of teamwork, resiliency and perseverance are qualities that will help these young people throughout their life.
Q: What is the value of the tournament for the South Coast?
A: I think it’s huge. The amount of money infused into this community over the next several days is a nice shot in the arm for our local businesses. One of the special things about this tournament is the close proximity to the beach. We often hear from teams that the beach is one the best parts of the trip. I also think it plants a seed for those individuals to return in the future and spend time during non-tournament days enjoying the South Coast. If you drive through Coos Bay and North Bend you will see the hotels are full, restaurants are busy and there are lots of people walking around enjoying our communities, plus they get to watch some great basketball.
Q: Why should area residents come out to enjoy the tournament without any local teams in the field?
A: First off, there will be some incredible high school basketball played over the next three days. I talk to many local fans who will watch every session just for the high quality of basketball. It’s also a time to support our local booster clubs, they spend an exuberant about of time supporting our athletics and activities, this is a great time to give back to them. Lastly, this is a community event that brings everyone together for a common good. The excitement and energy that this tournament produces is second to none. It’s a week I look forward to every year, just like I did when I was a 17-year-old student athlete. Can’t wait!