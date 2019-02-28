NORTH BEND — Defending Class 3A boys state champion De La Salle North Catholic took a step toward repeating as champion Thursday when the Knights beat Sutherlin 58-45 in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
George Sadi had 27 points and Kadeem Nelson added 17 for the Knights who started slow but finished the first quarter on an 11-0 run to build a 12-4 lead. Sutherlin never got closer than six down again.
JR Bailey and Mason Gill had 15 points each for Sutherlin and Gill also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
De La Salle North Catholic faces the winner of the second semifinal, between Pleasant Hill and Nyssa, at noon Friday at Marshfield High School. Sutherlin plays the loser at 8 a.m. in an elimination game.