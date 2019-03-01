COOS BAY — Mason Gill scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 8 Sutherlin advanced to the fourth place game in the Class 3A boys state tournament with a 34-30 win over No. 5 Nyssa on Friday morning at Marshfield High School.
Omar Jaquez had 13 points for Nyssa, which is eliminated after losses to Pleasant Hill and Sutherlin.
Nyssa was just 11-for-48 from the floor and 4-for-19 from 3-point range, with Jaquez hitting an inconsequential one the final 10 seconds.
Sutherlin was 16-for-39 and 1-for-9 from 3. Sutherlin won despite committing 17 turnovers, seven more than Nyssa.
Sutherlin faces the winner of No. 2 Santiam Christian and No. 6 Clatskanie. at 8 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.