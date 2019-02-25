Again this year, South Coast tourism officials are encouraging students and fans in town for the Class 3A state basketball tournament to share photos of their experiences during the week.
Janice Langlinais, the executive director of the Coos Bay North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau, said she hopes people in particular share pictures of things they do in the community while they are in town.
Prizes are available for the best photos submitted to either Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #3ACoosBay.
This year’s top prize is an AKASO EK 7000 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera Ultra HD Waterproof DV Camcorder.
The second prize will be portable wireless Zamkol Bluetooth Speakers and the third prize is a $25 Amazon gift card.
Winners will be posted on the Visitor and Convention Bureau’s Instragram and Twitter accounts, @TravelCoosBay, as well as on the bureau’s Facebook page, Oregon’s Adventure Coast.
Last year’s top two prizes went to emotional game photos. Langlinais said she hopes for South Coast photos as well.
“We hope to get a few more this year that show the athletes enjoying themselves at our beaches, boardwalks, trails, etc., but we also love seeing the emotion of the game,” she said.