Basketball
Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Josh Baugher scored 17 points, Ben Galceran had 15 and Patrick Otis added 10 as No. 2 Santiam Christian rolled past No. 6 Clatskanie in a Class 3A boys consolation semifinal game at Marshfield High School.

Dawson Evenson led Clatskanie with 11 points.

Santiam Christian built a 34-19 first-half lead by going 12-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3. Meanwhile, Clatskanie finished 14-of-40 from the field and 1-of-14 from behind the 3-point line.

Santiam Christian advances to the fourth-place game and will face No. 8 Sutherlin at 8 a.m. at Marshfield on Saturday. 

Sports Reporter