COOS BAY — Santiam Christian used a 17-2 fourth-quarter run to pull away from Sutherlin and capture the fourth-place trophy in the Class 3A boys state tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday.
Sutherlin led 35-34 entering the fourth, but the Eagles got 3-pointers from Ben Galceran and Josh Baugher and a three-point play by Koby Williamson in the spurt, which gave them a 51-38 lead that Sutherlin couldn’t overcome.
Galceran had three 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points and Baugher added 16 for the Eagles.
JR Bailey had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Gill added 13 points and 11 boards and Payton Hope scored 11 for Sutherlin, which earned its first trophy since 2006, placing sixth.