COOS BAY — Santiam Christian’s boys basketball team had to reinvent itself during the season after leading scorer and all-state standout Zach Baugher went down with a wrist injury.
The Eagles overcame the loss to earn a return trip to the Class 3A state tournament, and capped that trip with the fourth-place trophy Saturday, beating Sutherlin 60-45.
The Eagles completed a strong run in a tournament that started with a deflating quarterfinal loss to Amity when a furious second-half rally came up just short.
“Fourth is not bad,” said Josh Baugher, Zach’s younger brother. “It shows we have a lot of heart.”
Santiam Christian coach Dennis McLain talked throughout the tournament about how the first half against Amity was not indicative of his team.
“The first half of the Amity game was not a team we know,” McLain said. “We’ve been playing more of our game (since then).”
That was especially true during a pivotal fourth-quarter run that decided Saturday’s game.
Sutherlin took a 35-34 lead to the fourth, and added a free throw by Mason Gill to start the quarter. But then the Eagles took off.
Zeke Gilbert scored inside, Ben Galceran was fouled after a steal and made both free throws and Koby Williamson had a three-point play. Gill tried to right the ship with a bucket for Sutherlin, but Galceran and Patrick Otis hit 3-pointers, Williamson scored inside again and Levi Villers capped the run with a bucket, making it 51-38 midway through the fourth. The lead was double-digits the rest of the way.
“I think we pushed the ball a lot better,” Baugher said of the fourth quarter. “And we finished. And Ben got hot — that always helps.”
Not to be overlooked, the Eagles also stepped up on defense, McLain said. Sutherlin shot just 30 percent (14-for-46) for the game.
Galceran finished the game with three 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points. Baugher added 16 points and nine assists.
JR Bailey had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sutherlin. Gil had 13 points and 11 boards and Payton Hope added 11 points.
The Bulldogs had runs of 8-0 in the second quarter and 13-2 in the third, but couldn’t counter the last Santiam Christian surge.
“Once they got the momentum, it was hard to get back,” Gill said.
Sutherlin coach Willis New said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“What you want is your kids to play hard all week, and maybe a little more for the seniors,” he said, adding that the Bulldogs did that.
For Santiam Christian, the win completed a 25-4 season. Josh Baugher said it was personal for him.
“I’m doing it for my brother,” he said, adding that Zach Baugher has remained an emotional leader for the club.
“Every time we come off the floor, he’s always giving us tips,” Josh said. “He’s always been there, every practice.”
Zach Baugher is headed to Western Oregon University to play basketball next year. Santiam Christian hopes to be back in the Bay Area with a returning class that includes current juniors Galceran and Williamson and Josh Baugher, a sophomore, plus a number of other role players.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and a good group of JV guys who practiced with them,” McLain said.
Josh Baugher said the Eagles will remain hungry.
“Getting fourth, we know this season we have unfinished business,” he said. “We want it.”
Sutherlin, meanwhile, has just two seniors — Bailey and Hope. Since the team hadn’t been to the final site in a number of years, this week’s experience should help a bunch.
“It’s very important,” Gill said. “We played all right. We grew.”
And now they know what to expect.
Sutherlin earned a trophy despite being the lowest seed in the tournament. It was the team’s first trophy since 2006.
Trips to the final site used to be a regular occurrence for the squad, New said, and then the question was, did the team make it to a trophy game.
“Your goal is to play Saturday,” he said, adding that he told the team, “our goal next year is to play Saturday later.”