COOS BAY — When No. 1 seed Burns and No. 2 seed Salem Academy met to battle a little earlier in the day on Saturday than many anticipated, it was expected big players would be making big plays for both teams to help decide who took home the third-place trophy at the Class 3A state tournament.
And, they did. But, when the last whistle blew on a 53-47 win for Salem Academy, It was actually the little things that made the biggest difference.
Little things like handling pressure, hustling after loose balls on missed free throws and finding the open spot on the floor for a teammate to find you for a better shot. Both the Hilanders from Burns and the Crusaders from Salem Academy are able to say they had players check all those boxes. In the end, however, the Crusaders checked them off a few more times.
It looked like it might be all Crusaders at the start. As both teams had to shake-off the post-semifinal loss letdown, Salem Academy led 6-0 more than half way through the first quarter. Then the Hilanders started to find their range.
“We started out with good intensity,” Salem Academy head coach Ben Brown said. “We built a 6-0 lead, and then (Burns’ Allie) Hueckman banked in a 3 and (Shai Skinner) — who played terrific today for them — she hit a three and we knew the zone was no longer going to be an option. They were too good at moving the ball around and getting the shots that they wanted. So, we had to stick with man, but knowing that that was going to wear us out and wondering what energy that would leave us at the end of the game.”
Another bucket by Skinner, two of her 14 total points, cut the lead to 12-10 early in the second quarter. But, the Crusaders responded with a 7-2 run to keep the Hilanders at bay.
Senior guard Kirsten Koehnke usually had the keys to the offense in her possession, but the elusive 5-foot, 6-inch dynamo was as adept at dishing praise after the game as she was at moving the ball during it.
“It was all of us (who helped get our energy back). Kayla (Boulders) hit those two back-to-back shots in the corner (in the second quarter) and that was huge for us and a big team momentum move.”
While Koehnke downplayed her significance, she was everywhere and a thorn in the Hilanders’ side throughout the game.
She may not have had her best game from the field, but ended with five rebounds, three assists, and 19 points. Many of those coming as she created fouls with her dribble drive and quickness.
“Kirsten is just a great player,” Brown said. “She just loves basketball. She lives and breathes it. Her ball control is the biggest thing. It takes a lot to shake her defensively and she just runs the whole team, and the girls respond. She makes everybody else better because she finds them in a great opportunity to score. She’s going to Carroll College, she’s going to have that next career and play college basketball as a guard and she deserves it.”
But, as she headed to halftime, she and her teammates still had business to take care of because Burns was not going to go away quietly.
Skinner and Hueckman scored back-to-back buckets to start the second half, cutting the Crusaders’ lead to 29-26.
Chloe Baker and Grace Brown would answer back for Salem Academy, and back and forth it would go until the end of the third quarter.
Kaiden Raif hit a scoop shot to beat the buzzer to fire up the Hilanders bench. Her teammates responded with 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, highlighted by Allie Hueckman’s fifth 3-pointer of the game. She later fouled out with a game-high 21 points.
But, after Burns grabbed the lead at 41-39, it was the Crusaders’ turn to respond with their own 7-0 run.
Raif got Burns close again, with a steal, driving bucket and a foul, cutting the Salem Academy lead to 46-44 with just under two minutes to play.
Free throws by Mileah Skunkcap cut the lead to one about a minute later, but the Crusaders dug deep and held on down the stretch.
Burns Head Coach Brandon McMullen said his squad played great, they just came up short against a really good basketball team.
“All three of our seniors really stepped-up in a huge way in this ball game. (Shai Skinner), that was the best game she’s ever played in her career. That is a career night in her last game, and that is pretty good. No. 2 (Allie Hueckman) is our best kid and she steps up, and big games are when she comes to play and she certainly did today. We are still a relatively young program. So, we’re hoping, if we can continue to progress, we will be right back on this court in a position like this again.”
Over on the other side of the floor, coach Ben Brown and senior post Grace Brown were celebrating the little things that everyone on the team had to do to be able to pull out the win, including helping the team to a 42-25 rebounding advantage over Burns.
“Jamie VanderStoel missed a free throw, contested it out here, ran back and got the defensive rebound. That was huge,” the coach said. “It could have changed the whole game if she hadn’t hustled down and gotten that rebound. Little things like that, I’m just proud of the girls.”
Grace Brown, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds — none bigger than one she retrieved from her own missed free throw down the stretch — said basketball is a team game and this was a team win from start to finish.
“I believe that all the girls worked their butts off to win this game and get all those loose balls, get all those rebounds, go for the lay-ins and make those free throws. I’m just really proud of my team because they really brought it today and that is why we got third place, why we got this trophy.”