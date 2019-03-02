COOS BAY — Salem Academy’s girls outlasted Burns 53-47 on Saturday at Marshfield High School to finish third for the third time in four years in the Class 3A state tournament.
Kirsten Koehnke had 19 points and iced the game at the free throw lines after Burns had pulled within one late. Grace Brown added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders, who were runners-up last winter.
Allie Hueckman had five 3-pointers and 21 points for the Hilanders, who had not been to the tournament in Coos Bay since 2011, though they were in the Class 2A tournament a few times during that stretch. Shai Skinner added 14 points for Burns, which returned to Eastern Oregon with the third-place trophy.