COOS BAY — It was the third time Thursday night that No. 2 Salem Academy and No. 7 Warrenton met, and there were no secrets between them.
Warrenton worked to keep Crusaders point guard Kirsten Koehnke out of the flow of the game and succeeded. Salem Academy tried to find other scoring sources and also succeeded. Grace Brown had 18 points and 20 rebounds as Salem Academy overcame a slow start and downed Warrenton 42-26 to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School. Claire Bussert had 16 for the Warriors.
“The last time we played ‘em we lost by one in the early season, so we were wanting to come back here and get ‘em,” Brown said. “Especially at state, ‘cause state’s really important. So playing in this game and finally pulling through and seeing my teammates playing as a team was a real accomplishment, and I’m really proud.”
Warrenton was throwing a box-and-one defense at Koehnke, Salem Academy’s engine, all night, hoping to keep the skilled and crafty guard off the 3-point line and out of the key.
Adriana Dejesus had a lot to do with that, hounding the senior guard everywhere Koehnke went on the floor.
It worked for much of the game, with Koehnke only scoring nine points on 4-of-10 shooting with zero made 3s.
But it left Brown room to work, and she made the Warriors pay for it. Though she was just 7-of-21 from the floor and 0-of-1 from 3-point range, it was the rebounds that buoyed Salem Academy and hurt Warrenton.
Brown had 10 offensive rebounds by herself, three more than Warrenton grabbed as a team. It helped Salem Academy turn a one-point deficit after the first quarter into a three-point lead at half, one the Crusaders never gave back.
“Grace did a great job, just relentless attacking until the ball falls in your hands,” Salem Academy coach Ben Brown said. “She’s done it all year like that.”
Warrenton’s biggest problem — especially after halftime — was scoring.
Bussert’s 16 points was 12 more than any other Warrior, and Warrenton managed just seven second-half points as the Crusaders started to pull away.
Warrenton coach Robert Hoepfl credited the Crusaders rolling with any defensive adjustments he made while being stingy on defense altogether.
“You just gotta tip your cap to them,” Hoepfl said. “They’re incredibly well-coached and they had a great game plan. And they have some really good girls. I’ve been voting them No. 1 in the coaches poll all year with Clatskanie. They’ve really just been the bane of my existence.”
On the other side, Ben Brown had some worries entering Thursday’s contest.
Salem Academy hadn’t yet seen Warrenton center Fernanda Alvarez, who scored 30 points against Amity early in the season.
Salem Academy’s bigs — Grace Brown, Jamie VanderStoel and Chloe Baker — held Alvarez to just four points, never allowing the 6-foot senior to get a rhythm or any room to work.
“We knew she was gonna bring a lot and our posts did a great job of knowing where she was at and trying to tree up right in front of her,” Ben Brown said. “And obviously preaching rebound, rebound, rebound.”
Warrenton, though, is only beginning to have success after building from some forgetful seasons.
This year’s seniors decided as freshman they would be the ones to turn things around and get to Coos Bay, and that has been achieved.
To look across and see Salem Academy, who’s making its fourth straight trip, puts them in an inspirational mood and shows where they have left to go, namely, up.
Warrenton is now eyeing fourth place, and the first hurdle is a tough Vale team on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at North Bend.
“We’re definitely pretty disappointed, but we need to put it behind us,” Bussert said. “We’re focused on beating Vale (Friday) because we want to finish fourth. We’re just focusing on that and trying to forget the loss.”
Meanwhile, Salem Academy has a roster that has been waiting its turn behind some graduating seniors and is now getting the bulk of the minutes.
Even with Koehnke being held down on Thursday, the Crusaders’ experience in tight, emotional playoff games paid off with a 20-7 second half.
“We lost a lot to graduation, but these girls playing now are the ones that pushed them in practice for years and getting better,” Ben Brown said. “They knew that they wanted to come out and exceed expectations and get back here and give ourselves a chance to get a bracket or get a trophy.”
Salem Academy will face rival Blanchet Catholic in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at Marshfield.