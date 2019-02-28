NORTH BEND — The boys basketball teams from Nyssa and Pleasant Hill both ended long droughts when they earned trips to this week’s Class 3A state tournament.
Pleasant Hill, which hadn’t been in the final eight for 15 years, looked like it was a tournament regular, running past the Bulldogs 52-30 in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Thursday.
Max Smith scored Pleasant Hill’s first 10 points as part of an opening 12-3 run and finished with 19 points for the Billies, who never let up after they built their advantage.
“Coming out of halves and timeouts fast is big for us,” Smith said, adding that he never imagined quite that good a start for himself.
“That was crazy,” Smith said.
Once the Billies established the lead, they never let Nyssa catch up.
“We just kept pushing the lead,” Smith said.
The Billies led 14-5 after one quarter and added to the advantage each quarter.
They used efficient offense that led to 46 percent shooting overall (20-for-43) and from 3-point range (7-for-15).
Stephen Parmenter added 14 points and Logan Pruitt had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Smith had six of the Billies’ 13 assists and also five steals and Parmenter had eight rebounds.
But it was their defense that was the big key, the players said.
“Coach had us prepared,” Pruitt said. “We knew what they were doing from the start.
“We executed and defended really well as a team. That’s our main goal every game.”
Pleasant Hill held Nyssa’s high-scoring guard combo of Omar Jaquez and Pedro Chavez to just two total points. Agustin Trujillo had 11 points and Wyatt Jensen 10 for the Bulldogs.
“Jayden Casarez only had two points for us, but he defended like crazy,” Pleasant Hill coach Joe Neill said.
Nyssa coach Aaron Mills said the Billies’ defense was the difference.
“To Pleasant Hill’s credit, they sped us up and took us out of everything that we’ve worked on the last three months,” Mills said. “We had a poor shooting percentage from a lack of execution.
“We haven’t looked that bad offensively since the first of December.”
While Pleasant Hill did a good job on Jaquez and Chavez, Nyssa “did a poor job of getting it to other people,” Mills said.
Pleasant Hill also won the rebounding battle 34-27.
“It’s a team thing,” Smith said. “When our team rebounds well, we win games.”
Mills said the Bulldogs’ problem Thursday started last year, when a good Nyssa squad failed to advance to the final eight.
“None of these kids had any tournament experience,” he said. “We were nervous.”
Pleasant Hill wasn’t impacted the same way, and Neill attributed that to Pruitt, Parmenter and Jonny Olijace.
“Our seniors do a good job getting them ready mentally,” he said. “They were ready to go.”
Pleasant Hill’s reward for the win Thursday is a date with top-ranked De La Salle North Catholic in the semifinals.
“We’ve got a tremendous challenge tomorrow,” Neill said. “We have to take care of the ball a little better than we did tonight.”
The Billies had 19 turnovers Thursday and, as Neill pointed out, De La Salle North Catholic tends to turn those turnovers into points.
Nyssa, meanwhile, gets a chance for redemption against Sutherlin in the consolation bracket Friday morning. The winner advances to Saturday and will leave the Bay Area with a trophy.
“I’m proud of how hard our kids played,” Mills said, adding that the bonus of the consolation bracket is, “We get to keep playing.”