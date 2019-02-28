NORTH BEND — Pleasant hill rolled into the Class 3A boys semifinals with a 52-30 win over Nyssa on Thursday at North Bend High School.
Max Smith scored Pleasant Hill’s first 10 points as part of a game-opening 12-3 run and finished with 19 for the Billies. Stephen Parmenter added 14 and Logan Pruitt had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Pleasant Hill also limited Nyssa to just 24.5 percent shooting (12-for-49) as it advanced to face top-ranked De La Salle North Catholic in the semifinals Friday at noon at Marshfield High School.
Agustin Trujillo had 11 points and Wyatt Jensen 10 for Nyssa, which faces Sutherlin in an 8 a.m. consolation game.