This school year, the Oregon School Activities Association will sanction 117 state championships in 19 sports and activities. More than 100,000 students will participate in at least one sport or activity sponsored by OSAA, representing 292 member schools.
I don’t know if the 36 high schools that got together 105 years ago to discuss how to regulate sports in the state could imagine things as they are now.
OSAA, which officially started as the Oregon High School Athletic Association in 1918 and had its first championship, boys basketball, in 2019 is recognizing its first century this school year.
Kelly Foster, an OSAA assistant executive director, said OSAA’s big emphasis promoting the centennial has been on social media, with Flashback Fridays or Throwback Thursdays, highlighting past standout teams or individuals — one such post in the fall was on Marshfield’s Steve Prefontaine.
The occasion has given OSAA officials a lot of time to reflect on the organization’s development.
“It’s been really cool looking back at old pictures,” said OSAA Sports Information Director Steve Walker.
Before 2018, some of Oregon’s schools were grouped into seven districts, a format used by the Oregon High School Debating League. But some sports teams included alumni and football players (Salem was disqualified from the playoffs in 1915 for having a 22-year-old center) and players in at least one other high school wanted to be paid.
The first sanctioned state basketball tournament was in 1920 and over the years OSAA (the current name became official in 1940) added boys track and field (1927), football (1940), boys golf (1942), baseball (1946), boys and girls tennis (1947), wrestling (1947), boys and girls swimming (1948), boys cross country (1949), girls track and field (1966), girls golf (1971), solo music (1973), girls cross country (1974), volleyball (1974), girls basketball (1976), boys and girls soccer (1977), softball (1979), cheerleading (1984), speech (1985), dance and drill (1987), choir (1987) and girls wrestling (this year).
Over the years, OSAA modified eligibility standards. In 1924, the age limit was set at 21, with students carrying four subjects in school.
By 1938, OSAA had a rule that students couldn’t compete in sports after their fourth year in high school. That rule prompted the Portland League to leave the association for the second time (it had its own organization from 1921-24).
Among the highlights over the years was a special state basketball championship in 1937. Back then, Oregon had big school and small school championships and tiny Bellfountain High School won the small school title and then beat Lincoln 35-21 to win the big school crown, an accomplishment deemed equal to Milan High School winning the Indiana title in 1954, later depicted in the movie “Hoosiers.”
And while Medford High School graduate Dick Fosbury is the state’s most famous high jumper for inventing the Fosbury Flop that is used internationally, in 1974 Sheridan High School student Joni Huntley became the first American woman to clear 6 feet in the event.
This week and in the future, students and schools will continue creating memories as OSAA moves into its second century sanctioning sports in the state.