COOS BAY — Shelby Blodgett scored 16 points and Olivia Sprague added 13 despite fouling out and No. 4 Clatskanie did enough to outlast No. 12 Oregon Episcopal and its gnarly defense 33-27 Thursday afternoon at Marshfield High School. Clatskanie secures its first semifinal appearance in school history.
Rachel Lowell had 11 points for the Aardvarks, who held Clatskanie to 14-of-45 from the field and 1-of-13 from 3-point land. OES, though, shot just 8-of-48 itself, with nearly a third of its points coming from the free throw line.
Clatskanie led 30-19 late in the third quarter after a Sprague layup, but the Tigers point guard fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, then Tigers center Kaity Sizemore went down with an ankle injury not long after.
OES, then, started to crawl back in it.
Grace Borbon hit a jumper with 2:07 left to cut Clatskanie’s lead to six at 32-26 with about two minutes to go, but the Aardvarks could get no closer.
Clatskanie takes on top-ranked Burns on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Oregon Episcopal meets Brookings-Harbor at 9 a.m.