COOS BAY — Allie Hueckman scored 22 points and No. 1 Burns pulled away from No. 8 Brookings-Harbor on Thursday at Marshfield High School in the quarterfinals of the OnPoint Credit Union Class 3A Girls Basketball Championships.
Lexi Schofield had 19 points for the Bruins, who shot just 11-of-51 (22 percent) from the field.
Despite that number, Brookings-Harbor used runs late in each quarter to shrink comfortable Hilander leads.
Burns built a nine-point lead at 21-12 on a Hueckman layup, but Brookings-Harbor closed with a 9-4 run, capped by an Alana Pettus 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send Burns into halftime up just two at 25-23.
Burns pulled away in the fourth quarter, though, nullifying a 7-2 Bruins run late in the third quarter.
Burns will take on No. 4 Clatskanie, which is making its first semifinal appearance in school history, on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Brookings-Harbor takes on Oregon Episcopal at 9 a.m. Friday at North Bend High School.