COOS BAY — Nerves are always a part of the first game of the state tournament. Regardless if a team is experienced or otherwise, the first eight minutes at least is a time to settle down and relax.
It was so Thursday afternoon in the first game of the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Girls Basketball Championships at Marshfield High School. No. 1 Burns got 22 points from Allie Hueckman and pulled away from No. 8 Brookings-Harbor 57-40 to claim a spot in the semifinals on Friday. Lexi Schofield had 19 points for the Bruins.
“We’re super excited,” Hueckman said. “We never really expected it. Especially with our seniors that we have this year.”
It was a slow start offensively on both sides.
Brookings-Harbor pressed Burns early and often, speeding up the Hilanders and forcing eight turnovers.
The thing was, though, the Bruins, too, were nervous and “overwhelmed,” according to Schofield, a sophomore guard, and committed nine turnovers themselves.
“We came into that game really tight and overwhelmed,” Schofield said. “We didn’t play our best.”
Burns took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and appeared to be cruising to a nice halftime advantage, building a 21-12 lead midway through the second quarter after a layup by Hueckman.
But Brookings-Harbor, finally settled down offensively, finished the period on a 12-4 run, capped by an Avana Pettus 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Burns’ lead to just two at the break.
“The last 20 seconds of that second quarter, that can be enough to kill any momentum you have,” Hilanders coach Brandon McMullen said.
A similar thing happened in the third quarter, as Burns built a 10-point lead t 35-25 after a Shai Skinner layup with 3:15 to go in the period.
But, again, Brookings-Harbor feistily worked back in it. The Bruins got points from Sidney Alexander and Sierra Fitzhugh and went into the fourth quarter down just six at 42-36.
But that’s when Burns began to pull away.
Brookings-Harbor didn’t have anyone to check Mileah Skunkcap inside. The senior forward was one of three Hilanders, along with Skinner and McKenzie Hoyt, to nab 10 rebounds, helping Burns to end Bruins possessions and extend its own.
The former was more important to McMullen, who knew Brookings-Harbor was a dangerous shooting team from outside.
Burns was successful either running Bruins shooters off the 3-point line or contesting the shots from distance, holding Brookings-Harbor to just 6-of-29 from 3-point land for the game.
“That Brookings-Harbor team, they can shoot it,” McMullen said. “They can shoot. We had our targets.
“They’re a really good club and we were super worried about them. We prepared as many times as we could for their 3-point shooting.”
Aundraya Ceja hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the fourth period to push Burns’ lead to nine and Brookings-Harbor never got closer than that.
Burns made enough free throws down the stretch to extend the lead to its eventual 17-point cushion, but the Hilanders were just 8-for-17 from the line for the game, adding to its closeness for the first three quarters.
“If it’s within 10, especially a team that can shoot like that, you never feel safe,” McMullen said.
Brookings-Harbor wasn’t disappointed with the game, looking at it as a learning experience for the roster with just two seniors and zero players who had gotten minutes in a state tournament game.
The Bruins are hoping Friday’s 9 a.m. consolation matchup with Oregon Episcopal at North Bend High School yields some better results than Thursday’s outing.
“That’s what we talked about tonight,” Brookings-Harbor coach Chris Schofield said. “Give it about 20 minutes to mourn it and then put it away because you got all next week to mourn it. If you’re still mourning tomorrow morning, it’s really tough.”
Meanwhile, Burns is excited to be moving on after a start-and-stop afternoon against the pesky and energetic Bruins.
They’ll get Clatskanie, who is making its first semifinal appearance in school history at 4:15 p.m. at Marshfield.
“We’re definitely focused on tomorrow now,” Hueckman said