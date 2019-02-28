The success of tournament host Marshfield’s basketball programs has led to an adjustment to the tournament schedule this week to squeeze in a pair of Class 4A playoff games.
Marshfield’s boys will be hosting Gladstone on Friday night at 8:30 p.m., after the final girls semifinal.
And Marshfield’s girls will have their playoff game at 4 p.m. Saturday, against Valley Catholic.
That has necessitated restructuring of both days’ schedules.
On Friday, the consolation game times have been moved up to 8 and 9:45 a.m., with the boys semifinals slated to tip at noon and 1:45 p.m. and the girls semifinals at 4:15 and 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the fifth-place games are at 8 and 9:45 a.m., followed by the third-place games at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The boys championship game will tip at 7 p.m., with the girls slated for 9 p.m.