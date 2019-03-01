COOS BAY — Defending state champion De La Salle North Catholic dominated the second half to pull away from Pleasant Hill’s boys for a 63-31 win in the semifinals at the Class 3A state tournament Friday at Marshfield High School.
Kadeem Nelson had 25 points and Anthony Mosley added 10 for the Knights, who outscored the Billies 36-10 over the final two quarters.
De La Salle will face upstart Amity in the championship game after the Warriors stunned Dayton at the buzzer 38-37 in the second semifinal.
Pleasant Hill goes against Dayton in the third place game at 11:30 a.m. Logan Pruitt had 19 points for the Billies Friday.