It’s tip-off time.
It wasn’t easy for most of the teams to get here, given the weather we had to deal with statewide this week, and I’m not jealous of any of the commutes the schools made. Even Brookings-Harbor, which didn’t have to deal with snow, didn’t have it easy because of a landslide on U.S. Highway 101. The Bruins had to take a detour on a narrow, winding road.
Fortunately, everyone is here now, some players for the first time, some for the fourth.
Bring on the tournament.
For a comprehensive tournament preview, check out the story on Page 2 by Jerry Ulmer, who writes for OSAAtoday. It’s just one story in the extensive collection you can find on the Oregon School Activities Association’s website, www.osaa.org.
I made a few observations during my preparations for the tournament as I took time to look at the brackets and the various schools that are involved for the first of our special sections.
MIXED REPRESENTATION: All six leagues are represented in the boys field and five of the six for the girls, and no league on either side advanced more than two teams to the tournament.
The only league not represented is the Mountain Valley Conference girls, whose champion Pleasant Hill was upset at home by the only team in its first state tournament, Oregon Episcopal.
NEW GIRLS CHAMPION: Since Dayton’s girls didn’t make it back, we are guaranteed a different champion this year. Dayton won three of the past four titles, and Blanchet Catholic edged the Pirates the other year. Vale won three of the four before Dayton’s run and is back in the tournament again after a three-year absence.
Burns, here for the first time since 2011, is ranked first in the OSAA power rankings and hasn’t lost to an Oregon school, the lone setback on Dec. 27 to Melba, Idaho. Salem Academy is first in the coaches poll and is hoping to break through several recent near-misses. The Crusaders could meet rival Blanchet Catholic, ranked second in the coaches poll, in the semifinals.
REPEAT BOYS CHAMPION? De La Salle North Catholic is back to defend its title, finally breaking through last year after three previous trips to the title game, and is ranked first in both the coaches poll and power rankings. The other side of the bracket includes Dayton and Santiam Christian. Dayton is second in the coaches poll and third in the power rankings and Santiam Christian is third in the poll and second in the rankings.
RETURNING STARS: All-tournament players from last year who are back this winter include Dayton’s Braeden Nowlin, De La Salle North Catholic’s Kareem Nelson, Salem Academy’s Grace Brown, Blanchet Catholic’s Ana Coronado, Clatskanie’s Shelby Blodgett and Santiam Christian’s Zach Baugher, who has been out with a broken wrist.
REMATCH: Despite not being in the same league, Warrenton and Salem Academy meet twice in the regular season. The Crusaders won the first game 46-17, but the Warriors avenged that defeat on Dec. 27 with a 38-37 win. Their game to open the girls tournament is the only rematch in the quarterfinals.
WHAT’S IN A NAME? If Brookings-Harbor and Vale meet in a girls trophy game Saturday, the stadium announcer could be repeating the name Lexi a lot. The Bruins have Lexi Schofield, not to be mistaken for Vale’s Lexi Schaffeld. Then there’s Brookings-Harbor’s Lexee Murray and Vale’s Lexy Rodgers.
Scanning the rosters, you also can find Alexis Jensen of Blanchet Catholic and Alexis Smith of Clatskanie.
LIKE FATHER LIKE DAUGHTER: Five of the girls coaches have daughters on their teams, including Brookings-Harbor’s Chris and Lexi Schofield, Blanchet Catholic’s Ron and Bailey Hittner and Salem Academy’s Ben and Grace Brown. Clatskanie’s John Blodgett coaches two daughters, Lita and Shelby. And the same is true for Vale’s Jason Johnson, whose daughters Emersyn and Riley follow older sister Madison, who was part of Vale’s last state champion squad.
Clatskanie boys coach Deshaun Combs also has two children on his team, J’Kari and Andre’.
NEW VOICES: People used to attending games in North Bend will hear three new voices in the stadium, but not three newcomers. Rick Stevens, the longtime radio voice of the Bulldogs will handle the first two games and Barry Winters, who has been Bandon’s public address announcer for 32 years, will have the night session. Friday’s consolation games will be announced by Mike Shaffer, who has worked extensively in radio broadcasts for Marshfield with legendary Matt Jarvis.
GOOD LUCK: Finally, best of luck to all the players and coaches. Everyone can’t win, but I hope you all have fun trying and create great memories in the process.