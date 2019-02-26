There might not be a group more thrilled to be in Coos Bay this week than the Oregon Episcopal girls basketball team.
The Aardvarks are among a group of programs that are in the tournament for the first time in the nine years it has been back in the Bay Area. But unlike the others, they are in the state tournament for the very first time.
“They’re really excited,” said Brad Dawson, who coaches the Aardvarks.
Oregon Episcopal had to go on the road to upset Pleasant Hill to advance to the tournament, and they did it with their typical stifling defense — in half their games, the opponents have scored fewer than 30 points (Pleasant Hill had 36, but all but 10 of them came from the foul line).
The celebration lasted long after the buzzer sounded, Dawson said.
“It was super special,” he said. “You should have heard the bus on the way home.”
It carried over to school on Monday.
“At OES, right now these kids are rock stars,” Dawson said.
But, Dawson said, the win was not a surprise.
“We went to Pleasant Hill with a goal in mind,” he said. “We were there to win it. We prepared all week for Pleasant Hill. It was a good week of practice.”
And it was a process, turning a team without a lot of basketball tradition into a winner, something Dawson started last season.
That’s not to suggest the girls on the team weren’t used to winning — just not in basketball. OES has one of the richest histories in the state in girls soccer, with seven state titles in the past eight years including the last four (most of the girls were part of more than one of those squads) and lacrosse, a sport not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association.
“Lacrosse and soccer players make great defenders on the basketball court,” Dawson said.
The Aardvarks are getting better on offense, to go with that defense, plus they are battle tested with a number of games against top teams this season. That gives them high hopes this week.
The great thing this week is all 16 teams have high hopes.
As I explained to Dawson on Monday night, I hope his players enjoy every bit of the week, from the 3-point shootout to the final games.
And as I also explained to Dawson, Oregon Episcopal is our home team this week — and all 15 other teams are, too.
That’s one of my favorite things about this week. We get to cover all 16 teams as though they were our own. It’s why we go to the effort of putting out a new special section every day.
To all the newcomers, and to all the returners, I hope you enjoy our efforts.
And there are a bunch of newcomers.
For the first time, we have the Class 3A school that is farthest north (Warrenton’s girls) as well as the one that is farthest south (Brookings-Harbor’s girls). They are both new. We also have the team that is farthest east, the Nyssa boys, by a few miles over Vale’s girls, who are also here. Ironically, both were last here in 2015, meaning it’s the first time any of their players have been able to experience the tournament first-hand.
The boys teams from Pleasant Hill, Sutherlin and Clatskanie all are new here, though Clatskanie’s girls are returning from last year. Clatskanie is the only school that advanced both its boys and girls teams, and it's the first time they've made it the same year in school history.
The Burns girls are back for the first time in nine years, though they were in the Class 2A tournament a few times since then.
We will have a different girls champion, since Dayton didn’t make it back. The longest streak right now belongs to defending boys champion De La Salle North Catholic, back for the seventh year in a row.
A few things are new besides some of the teams.
For the first time, all the games will have three-person officiating crews. And the OSAA has a new title sponsor, OnPoint Community Credit Union.
Other things, of course, are the same, including how much the community embraces the tournament, starting with the dinners for the players and coaches, followed by the 3-point shootout.
And, starting with today’s section, the combined efforts of our team at The World to add to the experience for everyone.
Enjoy the week. I’m sure I will.