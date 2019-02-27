NORTH BEND — The 2019 On-Point Community Credit Union Class 3A State Championships are officially underway, but basketball hasn’t quite started.
First came the 3-point shootout Wednesday night at North Bend.
Pleasant Hill's duo of Amar Rapnawar and Hunter Rowland won the boys title with a combined 25 3-pointers, while Clatskanie's Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett teamed to win the girls title with 20.
Sprague, a sophomore for the Tigers, then won the second boy-girl head-to-head shootout over Rowland, 14-10.
Brookings-Harbor’s Sidney Alexander turned in the best individual round with 15, but the Bruins came up one short of Clatskanie.
The 3-point shootout is a fun way to kick off the tournament.
Broken down into 16 separate rounds with two shooters per school, each team is given a minute to make as many shots as possible from anywhere they’d like to shoot. It just has to be from behind the 3-point line.
“It’s hard to get that first shot up,” Clatskanie’s Blodgett said. “(You think), ‘I really hope I don’t air ball this.’”
Pleasant Hill’s combo of Rupnawar and Rowland, both juniors, managed a combined 25, just edging Nyssa’s 23. Rowland hit 13 and Rupnawar 12. The only other boys team with a pair of double-figure makers was Amity, who finished with 21 on a spread of 11 by Michael Duncan and 10 by Tyler Parr. Nyssa was second to Pleasant Hill with 23 as a team, including 14 by Pedro Chavez, the best individual effort by any of the boys.
“It definitely a lot more different game-wise because you’re out there by yourself, just shooting,” Rowland said. “You’re wide open. You just have a lot more pressure on you.”
“If you’re not shooting good, that’s a lot of pressure,” Rupnawar added. “You want to show up and do good in front of all the crowd. It’s really nerve-wracking, but once you get into the groove it really calms you down.”
Pleasant Hill is at the state tournament after a rather long dormant period in boys basketball. The Billies qualified with the help of an 11-game winning streak and have won 14 of 15 dating back to December.
Rowland and Rupnawar said the local fan support started small, as two years ago the Billies won just one league game.
A couple short seasons later, Pleasant Hill was packing its home gym during its run through the Mountain Valley Conference, the only loss coming to fellow tournament participant Santiam Christian in a 42-39 slugfest in mid-January.
With a young team experiencing the pomp and circumstance of a state tournament, Rowland and Rupnawar said the Billies are hoping to gain experience and hopefully be back in the years to come.
“It’s definitely pretty cool, all the support from people from other schools,” Rowland said. “Everyone’s hyped about it. We’ve definitely changed our school a lot from the beginning of the year. We didn’t have a lot of hype at our school, but we brought in a lot now.”
It’s a bit of a different situation for the Clatskanie girls, who qualified last year but failed to win a game after a couple close ballgames against eventual third-place finisher Blanchet Catholic and Nyssa, which didn’t make it back to the South Coast in 2019.
Clatskanie, with 12 3-pointers from Sprague and eight from Blodgett, edged Alexander and Brookings-Harbor, which had the unenviable task of going first.
Sprague and Blodgett had to wait and watch as Vale scored 17 and Warrenton scored 18, earning the eventual prize of a pair of backpacks.
Sprague then got hot in the head-to-head final, played mostly for bragging rights (the girls got to choose which color backpacks they wanted).
“It’s great for me, you know,” Sprague said. “I feel like the boys probably felt a little bit of pressure at that point, but for me it was just kind of go out there and do your thing and if you win, you win.”
Clatskanie, with largely the same roster as last year, is excited to be back and hoping for a better result this time around.
“(We’re) off-the-wall excited,” Sprague said. “We’ve been looking forward to this all year.”
“This was our end goal,” Blodgett added. “This is our endgame.”
One of the smallest listed players in the tournament, Alexander turned in the highest score of any shooter for the Bruins, who stepped down to Class 3A in the fall.
Alexander was proud of her night. The junior guard said it’s been a bit of a journey to get her 3-point shooting to a consistent, dangerous level.
“It means a lot to me because I put a lot of work into being a good shooter,” Alexander said. “Throughout the summer I go to the gym with my dad all the time and I shoot, just so I can be the best I can be. So it’s a really good accomplishment.”
After an appearance at the Class 4A tournament in 2015-16 — Alexander’s eight-grade year — the Bruins are at their first state tournament just a short skip up the coast, though the recent weather made the trip anything but a short skip.
Brookings-Harbor has won nine of 11 games entering its matchup with top-ranked Burns, which gets the tournament officially started at 1:30 p.m. at Marshfield.
“We haven’t made it a lot,” Alexander said. “We’re trying to take it all in and have as much fun as possible.”
3-Point Shootout Results
BOYS
Pleasant Hill 25 (Hunter Rowland 13, Amar Rapnawar 12)
Nyssa 23 (Pedro Chavez 14, Omar Jaquez 9)
Amity 21 (Michael Duncan 11, Tyler Parr 10)
Clatskanie 20 (Devon Jones 11, J’kari Combs 9)
De La Salle North Catholic 15 (Kadeem Nelson 11, Theo Aclan 4)
Dayton 14 (Gavin Arce 8, Kaden Fergus 6)
Santiam Christian 14 (Winn Miller 11, Wyatt Vanderhoof 3)
Sutherlin 13 (Payton Hope 7, Mason Gill 6)
GIRLS
Clatskanie 20 (Olivia Sprague 12, Shelby Blodgett 8)
Brookings-Harbor 19 (Sidney Alexander 15, Lexi Schofield 4)
Warrenton 18 (Kenzie Ramsey 12, Claire Bussert 6)
Vale 17 (Kailey McGarity 9, Sierra Cleaver 8)
Burns 16 (Aundraya Ceja 8, Shai Skinner 8)
Salem Academy 15 (Kirsten Koehnke 12, Jamie VanderStoel 3)
Oregon Episcopal 14 (Rachel Lowell 9, Simran Jhooty 5)
Blanchet Catholic 10 (Kalea Salang 7, Hailey Ostby 3)
FINAL SHOOTOUT
Olivia Sprague 14, Hunter Rowland 10