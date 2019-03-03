COOS BAY — De La Salle North Catholic repeated as Class 3A boys state champions Saturday night with a 58-45 win over Amity, but the win didn’t come nearly so easily as the score suggests.
The Warriors, the Cinderella story throughout the playoffs and tournament, were only down one point early in the fourth quarter before the Knights pulled away with a 13-1 run.
“We knew it was going to be hard,” said George Sadi, who scored all but two of his 15 points in the first half for the Knights. “Our coach told us to keep our composure and keep in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs. We had to withstand their runs.”
For the first three quarters, every time the Knights got a little separation, Amity responded. But there was no comeback from the big fourth-quarter surge and De La Salle got to enjoy cutting down the net for the second straight year at Marshfield High School.
“All the hard work we put in paid off,” said Anthony Mosely, adding that repeating was no easy task. “Everyone was after us.”
Amity was huge underdogs against the top-ranked Knights, but De La Salle coach James Broadous II wasn’t surprised the Warriors kept the championship game close.
“They played one of the greatest tournaments I’ve been around,” Broadous said, pointing out that Amity had to upset Horizon Christian on the road to reach the state tournament, then upset Santiam Christian and rival Dayton to reach the championship game. “That’s a good basketball team.”
The Warriors led twice Saturday, 12-11 in the first quarter after a basket by West Streeter and 28-27 two minutes into the second half on a 3-pointer by Michael Duncan, who had been the hero in the semifinal win over Dayton.
Though those were the only times Amity went in front, the Warriors kept the score within a few points until the big surge.
After Josh Wart hit two free throws trim De La Salle’s lead to 40-39 at the start of the final quarter, the Knights took over.
Kadeem Nelson, who had been on the bench with four fouls, scored on a drive. Mosely added a rebound hoop. Then Nelson was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and made two of the free throws.
Theo Aclan, De La Salle’s defensive stopper, scored on a drive to the hoop.
Wart ended an Amity drought of more than four minutes with a free throw, but Nelson had another hoop and then a three-point play and the lead was 13 with 1:49 to go, essentially ending any chance of final drama.
“Our defense picked up and our offense picked up,” Sadi said.
Broadous said De La Salle’s defense was huge, contesting virtually everything the Warriors tried to do.
“Everything they got, they were supposed to know they had to work hard for,” he said.
Nelson finished with 16 points for the Knights.
Broadous described Mosely as the unsung hero for providing a scoring spark whenever the Knights needed one. He finished with a game-high 18 points.
Wart had 16 points, including a crowd-thrilling dunk in one of Amity’s runs, and added 14 rebounds for the Warriors. Duncan scored 10 points for Amity.
After the game, the Amity players expressed pride in their effort pushing the Knights.
“It’s not what we wanted, but we did good,” said Streeter, who scored all six of his points in the first half. “I’m very proud of how we played and how we went out.”
“I’m stoked,” added Wart. “I’m just happy to be here in the first place.”
Amity coach Scott Nelson praised how hard his players worked throughout the game.
“We had some open looks that didn’t go that normally do — that was the difference,” he said.
“I’m proud of them. It’s been an amazing, wonderful run.”
On the other end of the court, the Knights were capping their celebration with the annual net-cutting ceremony.
When Broadous climbed the ladder to make the final cut, his players cheered wildly and started shouting, “MVP! MVP! MVP!”
“It just shows they believe in what we’re doing — what I’m trying to instill in them as young men,” Broadous said, adding that the MVP chant referred not just to him, but to the entire coaching staff.
“They have really bought in to what we are trying to do,” Broadous said.
On Saturday, that led to a second straight state title.