NORTH BEND — Defending Class 3A boys state champion De La Salle North Catholic took a step toward repeating as champion Thursday when the Knights beat Sutherlin 58-45 in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
George Sadi had 27 points and Kadeem Nelson added 17 for the Knights who started slow but finished the first quarter on an 11-0 run to build a 12-4 lead. Sutherlin never got closer than six again.
JR Bailey and Mason Gill had 15 points each for Sutherlin and Gill also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
De La Salle North Catholic faces Pleasant Hill, at noon Friday at Marshfield High School. Sutherlin plays Nyssa at 8 a.m. in an elimination game.
The game pitted De La Salle’s offensive firepower against Sutherlin’s normally stingy defense. The most points the Bulldogs gave up in the regular season was 50, and they didn’t give up the first field goal by the Knights until more than midway through the first quarter. But that hoop by Nelson sparked the 11-0 run that created a lead the Knights never relinquished.
“The first half was kind of tough,” De La Salle’s Nelson said. “We were nervous and anxious.”
Nelson said De La Salle coach James Broadous II encouraged the players to stick with their game.
“He told us we needed to take care of the ball,” Nelson said. “We took care of the ball and valued each possession.”
The Knights had seven turnovers in the first quarter and just one each of the next two and 11 for the game.
De La Salle also stopped shooting 3-pointers and focused on attacking inside, finding better offensive success.
Still, Sutherlin kept in contact in the second quarter, pulling within six points a couple of times. The Bulldogs just never got any consistency on offense.
“If we could have hit some shots, we might have made it closer,” Sutherlin coach Willis New said.
Sutherlin shot just 5-for-22 in the first half and 16-for-45 for the game.
New was happy with his team’s defense, but said the Bulldogs got sloppy on offense.
“We got tired and turned it over a bit,” he said.
Sutherlin finished with 26 turnovers.
The Knights had a lot to do with Sutherlin’s offensive struggles.
“We work on our defense a lot,” said Sadi, adding that the Knights pride themselves on that part of the game.
De La Salle’s focus was on stopping Sutherlin’s Payton Hope and Gill. Hope did not score, though he did grab 10 rebounds.
“Coach talked about communicating on defense,” Nelson said, adding that the Knights did that well.
Sutherlin scored the opening basket of the second half to pull within seven points, but couldn’t close the gap.
“We kept it in the eight- to 12-point range, but couldn’t get over (the hump),” New said.
De La Salle can do that to teams, he added.
“If they don’t win it all, I’ll be surprised.”
But New was happy with his team’s effort.
“For me there’s very few moral victories,” he said. “I told them, ‘The one thing I asked you to do is not back off and play your hearts out.’ They did that.
“That will pay dividends tomorrow morning (in the consolation game).”
De La Salle entered the tournament with the top seed and the top spot in the coaches poll after running through the regular season with just one loss against an Oregon School, to Class 2A power Western Christian.
The Knights know they have a big target on their back.
“We’ve been preparing for this since last year,” Sadi said. “We worked hard every day in practice.”